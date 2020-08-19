Discover Australian Associated Press

Prince Charles and wife Camilla have sent a heartfelt message to the people of COVID-hit Victoria. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Prince Charles sends emotional Vic message

By Benita Kolovos

August 19, 2020

2020-08-19 15:25:07

Prince Charles has recorded a message for Victorians, describing his fondness for the state as it battles the “pernicious and unpredictable” coronavirus.

In a video posted to the Governor of Victoria’s YouTube page, the Prince of Wales expresses his heartbreak at the state’s plight.

“No sooner were the dreadful summer bushfires over, then you find yourself grappling with this pernicious and unpredictable virus,” he said.

“I couldn’t imagine just how incredibly hard it must be for you all. Having had such early success in combating the virus, you now find yourselves in the midst of this second wave with all its heartbreaking consequences for so many people’s lives, livelihoods and businesses.”

In the video, Prince Charles sends his wishes to those battling the virus, touching on his own recovery back in April. 

“Having experienced this dreadful coronavirus myself, my heart goes out to all those currently battling the disease, those caring for them – either at home or in your first-class healthcare system – and those who have so tragically lost their loved ones,” he said.  

The first-in-line to the throne also thanks essential workers, including those in aged care, hospitals, transport and supermarkets for “doing a remarkable utterly vital job in such difficult and challenging circumstances”. 

The 71-year-old recalled his “special fondness” for Victoria, having spent two terms in 1966 at Geelong Grammar School, plus return visits. 

“From being able to live among you and then to have the good fortune to revisit your marvellous state on many occasions, I know Victorians like all Australians are tenacious and resilient. Or indeed as you might say in Australia, ‘made of tough stuff’,” he said.

“To all you, I just wanted to say on behalf of my wife and myself, that you are so much in our special thoughts, in what I can well imagine is a tremendously testing and frustrating time and that we care deeply for what you are having to go through.”

He ends the video by reassuring Victorians that the “difficult, often soul-destroying days will surely pass”.

“We have no doubt that Victoria will emerge stronger than ever,” he said. 

Victoria’s death toll from the virus stands at 351, with 7274 active cases.

