Prince Charles tests positive for virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19, but Queen Elizabeth is said to be in good health. Image by AP PHOTO

health

Prince Charles tests positive for virus

By Michael Holden and Guy Faulconbridge

March 26, 2020

2020-03-26 07:20:01

Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus but is in good health and is now self isolating in Scotland with mild symptoms.

The 71-year-old, eldest son of Queen Elizabeth, is displaying what Clarence House said were mild symptoms but remains in good health and has been working from his Birkhall residence in Scotland. His wife, Camilla, 72, tested negative.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus,” Clarence House said. 

“He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.”

“The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus,” Clarence House said. 

Queen Elizabeth who is currently at Windsor Castle is in good health, Buckingham Palace said.

A royal source said the Prince of Wales, who was tested on Monday and got the results on Tuesday, was advised the condition was unlikely to escalate into a more serious case.

Charles has spoken to both Queen Elizabeth and to his sons, Prince William and Harry.

Charles last saw the 93-year-old Queen on the morning of March 12 following an investiture, before the earliest time he is likely to have been infectious.

“Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health,” Buckingham Palace said. “The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of 12th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare.”

A royal source said that the earliest Charles would have been infectious was March 13. Charles and Camilla went to Highgrove House, his residence in west England, on March 13 and then travelled to their Birkhall residence on the Balmoral estate in Scotland on Sunday.

Scotland’s chief medical officer, Dr Catherine Calderwood, said both Charles and Camilla had been tested for “clinical reasons” and that both were in good health.

Queen Elizabeth left London for Windsor Castle on March 19. She is with her 98-year-old husband, Philip. When asked if the queen or Philip had been tested for coronavirus, Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks,” Clarence House said.

Charles met Prince Albert of Monaco, who later tested positive, at a charity event in London on March 10. 

Prime Minister Boris Johnson wished the prince a speedy recovery and was due to hold his weekly audience with the queen by telephone, Johnson’s spokesman said.

The United States wished Prince Charles a speedy recovery, a senior Trump administration official said.

Latest sport

tennis

Wimbledon weighing 2020 cancellation

Wimbledon organisers say they are evaluating all options in regards to the 2020 championships, including postponement.

tennis

Tennis fears after player gets coronavirus

Ex-world No.1 and Australian Open champion Lindsay Davenport fears 'horror stories' ahead after the emergence of the first coronavirus victim in the sport.

rugby league

NRL players to discover pay cuts by Friday

The NRL and the players union have begun discussions on how much of an impact the season's suspension will have on salaries, with an outcome expected by Friday.

Australian rules football

Players losing PR battle: Nick Riewoldt

St Kilda great Nick Riewoldt says the AFL players need to make it clear they're willing to take whatever hit the game needs them to take.

Summer Olympics

Aussies promised Olympic spots are safe

Australian athletes already selected for the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics won't need to re-qualify when the event is finally staged.

news

health

Australia's coronavirus death toll hits 11

Two Victorians have died from coronavirus, taking the nation's death toll to 11, as the government eases restrictions on haircuts from Thursday.

sport

tennis

Wimbledon weighing 2020 cancellation

Wimbledon organisers say they are evaluating all options in regards to the 2020 championships, including postponement.

world

virus diseases

US prepares stimulus as India in lockdown

US politicians have agreed on a large economic relief package to help those hit by the coronavirus crisis as the death toll continued to surge in Spain.