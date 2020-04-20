Discover Australian Associated Press

Prince Harry says the number of people helping in the COVID-19 effort was "wonderfully British". Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Prince Harry proud of UK response to virus

By By Emma Bowden, PA

April 20, 2020

2020-04-20 10:50:17

Prince Harry has thanked Britain’s National Health Service workers and volunteers in the fight against Covid-19, saying he is “incredibly proud” of the British public’s response to the pandemic.

In an interview with the Declassifed podcast, Harry said the amount of volunteers rushing to help in the national effort was “wonderfully British”.

The duke, who has quit as a working royal and is living in the US, also praised Second World War veteran Captain Tom Moore for his “utterly amazing” fundraising efforts.

The podcast episode is hoping to encourage veterans to volunteer and join Team Rubicon UK, as they help the government in their response to the coronavirus crisis.

“I want to say a huge thank you, as we all do, to all of the NHS workers and everybody that’s volunteering,” Harry said.

“Because up and down the UK, whether it’s from Dorset up to Staffordshire, there are literally hundreds of thousands of people volunteering.”

Referring to an article by the Guardian about the high number of people who have come forward to volunteer, Harry added: “It’s such a wonderfully British thing that we all come to help when we need it.”

The duke also praised 99-year-old war veteran Capt Moore, whose fundraising efforts have captured the heart of the nation – raising more than 22 million pounds ($A43m) for NHS charities by walking lengths of his garden.

Harry told the podcast: “Congratulations to Tom, I think what he’s done is utterly amazing.”

Harry who is in Los Angeles with his wife Meghan and baby son Archie said he hopes volunteering efforts continue once the crisis ends.

He added: “It just makes me incredibly proud to see the Brits stepping up like this, but I really, really hope that this keeps going after coronavirus and after this whole pandemic has come to a close.”

