Prince William and his wife Catherine are on a visit to Ireland. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Prince William jokes about spreading virus

By Tony Jones

March 5, 2020

2020-03-05 09:51:50

The Duke of Cambridge has joked about unwittingly “spreading” the coronavirus while meeting well-wishers during his Irish tour.

William poked fun at himself after he questioned a paramedic about whether he thought coverage of the illness was “being a little hyped up” in the media.

The duke’s comments came as it emerged the royal and his wife, who are on a three-day visit to Ireland, are taking advice on the coronavirus threat, but will continue meeting people as usual.

Earlier, the Queen wore gloves to present honours during an investiture ceremony, but Buckingham Palace declined to confirm whether the monarch was taking the precaution because of the outbreak.

William talked about the infection as he chatted to emergency workers at a reception hosted by Britain’s Ambassador to Ireland Robin Barnett in the Gravity Bar at Dublin’s Guinness Storehouse.

He asked Joe Mooney, an advance paramedic with the National Ambulance Service: “I bet everyone’s like ‘I’ve got coronavirus, I’m dying’, and you’re like ‘no, you’ve just got a cough’.

“Does it seem quite dramatic about coronavirus at the moment? Is it being a little bit hyped up do you think in the media?”

Later he grimaced with mock horror as he said: “By the way, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spreading coronavirus, Sorry.

“We’re keeping an eye on that, so do tell us if we need to stop.”

The couple shook hands with dozens of people on the first day of their tour and are expected to continue to do so, based on advice they are being given.

A royal source said last night the couple were following guidance from Public Health England and the Department of Health and that meant “business as usual” for now.

“This is a discussion we have been having and everything we are doing should continue as usual,” said the source.

