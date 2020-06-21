Discover Australian Associated Press

Prince William turns 38 on Sunday. Image by AP PHOTO

imperial and royal matters

Prince William’s family birthday photos

By By Laura Elston, PA Court Reporter

June 21, 2020

2020-06-21 07:53:44

Prince William smiles as he is surrounded by his three children in candid pictures released to mark both his birthday and Father’s Day in the UK.

William turns 38 on Sunday, and was photographed by Kate in the grounds of his Anmer Hall mansion on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, romping with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In one image William and his three youngsters sit on a tree-swing and in another the kids clamber on top of their father as he lies grinning on the ground.

William has kept himself busy during the pandemic crisis with royal video calls, and in the past week, stepping out for the re-starting of physical royal engagements – albeit with social distancing as a key element.

At his first face-to-face meeting with the public in months when he met ambulance crews in Norfolk on Tuesday, he confessed he was looking forward to being able to go to the local pub for a pint when it was allowed.

He also joked: “I’m worried about the waistline of the nation as well, with all the chocolate and cakes.

“I’ve done a lot of baking at home. Chocolate goes down very well.”

Kate has revealed they have had “ups and downs, probably like lots of families” and she found keeping to a strict regime had helped, but home schooling had been challenging.

In recent years, the duke has focused his work on mental health, particularly trying to break the stigma surrounding men’s mental health and harnessing the power of football to do so.

