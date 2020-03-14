Princess Cruises announces two-month halt

Carnival’s Princess Cruise lines will halt the operations of its 18 ships for 60 days due to the coronavirus, the company says.

The move affects all cruises until May 10.

In a statement, the company admitted this was “a difficult business decision”.

People on board ships that will end cruises in the next five days will not experience disruptions.

Those beyond March 17 will be ended at specified locations.

There have been outbreaks of the virus on cruise ships. Notably, the Diamond Princess cruise ship was one of the early cases and questions have been raised about how the incident was handled.

The cruise industry is among those hard hit economically, and US President Donald Trump has pledged to aid airlines, cruise ships and other travel companies.

The US has had 38 deaths linked to the coronavirus – with 30 in Washington state alone, where an outbreak was linked to a nursing home, while 38 states and Washington DC have reported cases.