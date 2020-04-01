Prisoners riot in Iran, Netanyahu isolates

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in self-isolation after being tested for coronavirus. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Prisoners riot in Iran, Netanyahu isolates

By Amir Vahdat and Aron Heller

April 1, 2020

2020-04-01 11:03:32

Prisoners in southern Iran have broken cameras and caused other damage during a riot, state media reported, the latest in a series of violent prison disturbances in the country, which is battling the most severe coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East.

Israel, meanwhile, announced that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would enter self-isolation after an aide tested positive for the virus.

His office said the 70-year-old leader had undergone a test and would remain in isolated until he received results or was cleared by the health ministry and his personal doctor. His close advisers are also isolating.

In a televised address, Netanyahu called on Israelis to remain at home and avoid family gatherings during the holiday season. The Jewish holiday of Passover, the Christian holiday of Easter and the month-long Muslim holiday of Ramadan fall in April.

Netanyahu said the government would discuss possible further restrictions on gatherings of more than two people, a ban on public worship and an 80 billion shekel ($A36 billion) economic rescue plan.

More than 4600 Israelis have been infected and 16 have died.

Iran had temporarily released about 100,000 prisoners as part of measures taken to contain the pandemic, leaving an estimated 50,000 people behind bars, including violent offenders and “security cases”, often dual nationals and others with Western ties.

The IRNA news agency reported a riot broke out at Adel Abad Prison in Shiraz, breaking cameras and causing other damage. No one was wounded and no one escaped.

IRNA reported on Friday that 70 inmates had escaped Saqqez Prison in Kurdistan province. Riots have also broken out in prisons in Aligudarz, Hamedan and Tabriz since the beginning of the year.

Iran has reported more than 40,000 infections and 2757 deaths, including 117 fatalities in the past 24 hours.

In Lebanon, a court ordered the release of 46 prisoners being held without trial to protect them from getting infected, state-run media reported. Lebanon has reported 446 cases and 11 deaths from the virus.

Elsewhere in the region, Jordan began releasing thousands of travellers who were quarantined for the past two weeks at five-star hotels on the Dead Sea.

Jordan has reported 268 infections and five deaths from the virus.

In Egypt, the government extended the closure of the country’s museums and archaeological sites, including the Pyramids and the Sphinx at Giza, until at least April 15.

Authorities still plan to light up the pyramids on Monday night in support of health workers battling the virus.

Egypt has reported 656 infections and 41 deaths.

Latest sport

rugby union

Players wait, Rugby Aust cut 75% of staff

Rugby Australia will stand down 75 per cent of its staff for the next three months as it braces for a potential $120 million hit due to the coronavirus.

rugby league

NRL players could apply for govt handouts

The NRL's minimum-wage players will be eligible for the government's JobKeeper funding should the rest of the season be wiped out by the coronavirus.

rugby league

NRLW on agenda after Jillaroo speaks out

The RLPA has found funds to subsidise the Australian Jillaroos marquee player payments, while the NRL has put the NRLW back on the table for 2020.

soccer

FFA's unity call as A-League finances bite

The FFA has made an urgent plea for unity within the game after the players' union confirmed a second A-League club had stood its players down.

Australian rules football

Blues guru calls on AFL to bring back subs

Carlton director of high performance Andrew Russell says AFL clubs will need to have access to substitute players during games to manage the extra workload.

news

politics

Emergency flights to restart farm exports

The Morrison government has announced a $170 million package to help fresh produce exporters reach crucial markets during the coronavirus pandemic.

sport

rugby union

Players wait, Rugby Aust cut 75% of staff

Rugby Australia will stand down 75 per cent of its staff for the next three months as it braces for a potential $120 million hit due to the coronavirus.

world

virus diseases

US death toll above China; Italy 'plateau'

More than 800,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide and more than 40,000 have died, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.