Residents of metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire must wear a mask in public from midnight. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

health

Surfer COVID breach amid Vic second wave

By Benita Kolovos and Carly Waters

July 22, 2020

2020-07-22 10:55:10

More than 60 people have been fined for breaching Melbourne’s coronavirus lockdown restrictions, including someone who travelled more than 100km to go surfing. 

Police conducted almost 5000 spot checks at homes, businesses and public places across locked-down metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire in the past 24 hours and issued 61 fines. 

Fines were issued to a person caught travelling from Strathmore to the Surf Coast for a surfing trip, a group of people “sitting on a park bench drinking alcohol in the Melbourne CBD” and people attending a party in Monash.

Nineteen fines were also issued to drivers at vehicle checkpoints leaving the city.

A 25-year-old Glen Waverly woman has also been fined after she visited several shops in East Gippsland while awaiting results of a COVID-19 test, The Age reported.

She later returned a positive result, prompting the closure of stores in Orbost and nearby Marlo for deep cleaning and contact tracing. 

“It sent those two small towns into a panic,” East Gippsland Mayor John White told 3AW radio on Wednesday.

“I just can’t understand these people, they’re such a small minority affecting the majority.”

Meanwhile, as six prisons across the state are in lockdown after an officer tested positive for COVID-19.

The guard worked at Ravenhall Correctional Facility, which was placed into lockdown along with Barwon Prison, Hopkins Correctional Centre, Fulham, Langi Kal Kal and Loddon.

A Department of Justice spokeswoman said the officer had been self-isolating since July 16 after being notified they were a close contact of a positive case.

David Jones’ Chadstone store was also forced to close on Tuesday after a staff member tested positive for the virus.

The employee last worked in the store on July 13 and is currently self-isolating. Contact tracing and deep cleaning are underway. 

And coronavirus infections in aged care homes continue to rise, with cases linked to St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner quadrupling to 51 since Monday and 42 cases to Estia Health in Ardeer.

Thirty-one cases are now linked to Glendale Aged Care facility in Werribee and 17 infections have been traced to Embracia Aged Care Moonee Valley in Avondale Heights.

Three women in their 80s, 90s and 100s died from the virus, bringing the state’s death toll to 42 and the national toll to 126, it was confirmed on Tuesday.

Two of the women were residents of aged care facilities where outbreaks have occurred. 

An outbreak in Colac, about 150km southwest of Melbourne, has grown to 27 people.

Thirteen of those cases are linked to Australian Lamb Company, while a student at nearby Trinity College also tested positive.

“People are worried, people are anxious but on the positive side, people have locked themselves away,” Trinity College principal Paul Clohesy said, noting the school had decided to return to remote learning until August 3. 

“That’ll give 14 days to see where this virus spreads in Colac and to make sure we aren’t opening and having to close again.”

The state recorded 374 new cases on Tuesday, with 3078 cases active and 174 people in hospital, 36 of whom are in intensive care.

From Thursday, residents of metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire must wear a face-covering in public or risk a $200 fine.

