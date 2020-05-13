Private schools rush to fast-tracked money

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
More than 750 private schools have sought fast-tracked payments under a federal government scheme. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Education

Private schools rush to fast-tracked money

By Paul Osborne

May 13, 2020

2020-05-13 17:08:42

More than 750 private schools have sought fast-tracked payments under a federal government scheme to encourage them to open following the coronavirus-driven closure.

Under the deal, private schools with a plan to fully reopen classrooms at the start of June have been offered one-eighth of their money – a total of almost $1.7 billion – two months early on May 21.

The same amount would be paid on June 9 if at least half their students are back in regular classroom-based learning from June 1.

Education Minister Dan Tehan said he was encouraged by the response.

“We have had over 750 who have said that they would like to have their payments brought forward,” Mr Tehan told the ABC on Tuesday. 

He said there would be outbreaks in schools as students and teachers returned, but there were steps in place to deal with such incidents.

He said his department was researching whether the school shutdown had impacted on student learning.

“We will continue to work with (the states) to ensure that we are doing everything we can to enable all students to deal with what they might have missed out on with regards to their education,” he said.

Latest sport

rugby league

Nathan Cleary fined by NSW police

Penrith's Nathan Cleary has been sanctioned by NSW police for being away from his home on Anzac Day in a breach of social distancing rules.

Australian rules football

Crows weren't trying to bend rules: Sloane

Adelaide captain Rory Sloane says the Crows did not deliberately break the rules when breaching AFL coronavirus training protocols.

rugby league

Unfair to take NRL games from Qld: Titans

Gold Coast captain Ryan James says it would be unfair for the Titans to lose players due to their vaccination stance but still not be able to host NRL games.

Australian rules football

Clubs face tough calls before AFL return

While AFL clubs face tough calls on football department staff, the game's governing body continues to negotiate with state governments on training protocols.

motor racing

Ricciardo not tipped for Ferrari switch

Max Verstappen does not expect former Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo to replace Sebastian Vettel at F1 team Ferrari.

news

politics

Mental health top of mind during virus era

Australians have been urged to look after their mental health and that of those around them, even as coronavirus-related restrictions start to ease.

sport

rugby league

Nathan Cleary fined by NSW police

Penrith's Nathan Cleary has been sanctioned by NSW police for being away from his home on Anzac Day in a breach of social distancing rules.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

Newborns among 40 dead in Afghan attacks

Two newborns are among 16 people killed in Afghanistan's capital when gunmen posing as police stormed a hospital, while 24 have died in a separate attack.