Private schools to get $3.4b cash bonanza

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Australian private schools will get $3.4 billion over 10 years under adjusted parental income data. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

Government Services

Private schools to get $3.4b cash bonanza

By Matt Coughlan

March 24, 2020

2020-03-24 12:33:23

Private schools are expected to get a $3.4 billion boost over the next decade under measures passed by federal parliament.

The new law changes the way the government calculates the income of parents to measure how much taxpayer money a school is entitled to.

Greens senator Mehreen Faruqi accused the government of rushing the bill through as parliament sat to deal with the coronavirus response.

“They still want to sneak this cash bonanza for private schools through,” she told the upper house on Monday.

Senator Faruqi said private schools were building orchestra pits, Olympic-sized swimming pools and boarding houses while public schools struggled to pay for basics.

Cabinet minister Simon Birmingham said the bill wasn’t rushed through under the cover of a crisis, arguing it was important to make funding models more equal.

“The measures in this bill will enable commonwealth school funding to be distributed more accurately,” he said.

The changes stem from National School Resourcing Board recommendations.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Don't 'screw' the AFL players: McGuire

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire says it is crucial the AFL and its players strike a balance in pay negotiations amid the game's financial crisis.

rugby league

NRL sets September 1 as latest 2020 start

The NRL has designed scenarios for its 2020 season to resume as late as September 1, clubs were told on Tuesday morning.

swimming

Olympic swimmers told to delay decisions

Swimming Australia's head coach Jacco Verhaeren says athletes must let their emotions settle before deciding their Olympic futures.

soccer

Tough decisions loom as A-League halts

FFA chief executive James Johnson says the national body faces "tough decisions" after the coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of the A-League.

Summer Olympics

Signs point to Olympics shift to 2021

The 2020 Olympic Games in Japan will be postponed by one year because of coronavirus, according to IOC member Dick Pound.

news

virus diseases

Virus toll 8 after cruise passenger death

More than 800 people have tested positive to COVID-19 in NSW as authorities shut all non-essential services and urge people to follow the rules and advice.

sport

Australian rules football

Don't 'screw' the AFL players: McGuire

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire says it is crucial the AFL and its players strike a balance in pay negotiations amid the game's financial crisis.

world

virus diseases

People in UK ordered to stay home

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a televised address to the nation has ordered people to stay at home to curb the spread of the coronavirus.