Probes put spotlight on Ruby Princess

THE INQUIRIES INTO THE RUBY PRINCESS CORONAVIRUS SCANDAL

CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION:

* Announced on April 5 by NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller.

* NSW Police homicide squad to investigate how cruise line operator Carnival Australia was permitted to disembark passengers in Sydney.

* Evidence to be gathered from the ship, interviewing of witnesses and looking into hundreds of calls made to CrimeStoppers to determine whether national biosecurity laws and state laws were broken.

* Actions of the port authority, ambulance, police, NSW Health and Carnival Australia will be examined.

* Six-month long investigation due to report to the NSW premier in September.

NSW GOVERNMENT SPECIAL COMMISSION OF INQUIRY:

* Announced on April 15 by Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

* Led by barrister Bret Walker SC who has been granted unlimited powers.

* Examining the ship’s departure, arrival and the role of all relevant NSW and federal agencies, as well as cruise ship operator Carnival Cruises.

* Will receive all relevant information already garnered by NSW Police.

* Due to report back to the NSW premier by mid-August.

POTENTIAL CORONIAL INQUEST:

* The 19 deaths associated with the Ruby Princess cruise ship as at April 15 have been reported to the NSW state coroner.

* No decision has been made about whether an inquest will be held.