A good dose of probiotic bacteria can boost coral health on the Great Barrier Reef. Image by Alison Godfrey/AAP PHOTOS

Technology

Probiotic bacteria could save coral reefs

By Tiffanie Turnbull

June 12, 2020

2020-06-12 10:35:39

Scientists have uncovered an unlikely way to boost coral health to help it withstand times of heat stress – a good dose of probiotic bacteria.

The international team of researchers made the breakthrough soon after Australia’s Great Barrier Reef weathered its third mass bleaching in five years.

The use of probiotics has been widely regarded as successful in improving human and animal health, but their use in marine ecosystems was largely unexplored until now.

“People may be surprised to find out that, just like us, corals rely on a host of good bacteria to help keep them healthy and, just like us, the balance between good and bad bacteria is often disrupted in times of stress,” Great Barrier Reef Foundation Managing Director Anna Marsden said.

Stress-triggered unbalances can leave the coral more prone to infection and less likely to survive.

Under laboratory conditions, researchers experimented with injecting coral with beneficial microorganisms, but eventually settled on feeding them through their zooplankton prey.

The tiny plankton absorb the good bacteria through the water and the coral then dine on the enriched plankton – a bit like feeding them probiotic yoghurt full of good bacteria.

The team found these corals fared better in stress tests time and time again.

It is hoped the technology can be used to boost the health of artificially-reared coral used in reef restoration projects, which currently have a low rate of survival once introduced to the natural reef.

The technology will be used on these lab-reared coral within a year. 

The team, led by Federal University of Rio de Janeiro Professor Raquel Peixoto, is currently testing which groups of good bacteria are the best for each coral species.

It is also investigating ways to scale up the application, such as delivering parcels of slow release probiotics to targeted reefs during times of heat stress.

Australian rules football

Lumumba wants public admission from Pies

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley wants to mend the club's relationship with Heritier Lumumba, following the premiership player's racism claims.

Australian rules football

Port's Wines remorseful for virus breach

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says vice-captain Ollie Wines is incredibly remorseful for being banned for breaking AFL coronavirus protocols.

Australian rules football

TV deal done, AFL not out of the woods

The AFL has agreed on a rejigged TV broadcast rights deal with its current partners Seven and Foxtel, and signed a two-year extension with Seven.

Australian rules football

Higgins' AFL return is a win for Richmond

Richmond only managed a draw with Collingwood in the AFL season re-opener but were buoyed by young star Jack Higgins' return to football after brain surgery.

rugby league

Manly comeback piles more pain on Broncos

Manly overturned an 18-0 deficit to beat Brisbane 20-18, with Broncos coach Anthony Seibold disappointed over a late, match-defining penalty.

virus diseases

Infected Vic protester won't be named

Victorian health authorities have stressed they won't breach health record laws by revealing a Melbourne protester who tested positive for coronavirus.

virus diseases

Second coronavirus wave feared after demos

European officials have warned of a second wave of coronavirus infections across the continent as spikes were reported in South Korea and India.