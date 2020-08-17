Discover Australian Associated Press

Gold Coast captain Kevin Proctor will contest a biting charge at the NRL judiciary. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Proctor to challenge NRL bite charge

By Ed Jackson

August 17, 2020

2020-08-17 19:10:32

Gold Coast captain Kevin Proctor’s playing future could be decided on Tuesday when the forward fights a biting charge at the NRL judiciary.

The off-contract 31-year-old is facing the prospect of a lengthy ban if he is found guilty of biting Cronulla halfback Shaun Johnson in last Saturday’s defeat.

Proctor became the first player in the league’s history to be sent off for biting when he was given his marching orders after the incident with his New Zealand Test teammate.

The ex-Melbourne Storm player has pleaded not guilty to the charge and is expected to argue he was being choked and couldn’t breathe when Johnson’s arm was across his mouth.

Johnson has backed away from biting claims and is not expected to give evidence against Proctor at Tuesday’s hearing.

Past history would suggest Proctor faces a long stint on the sidelines if he is found guilty.

Four players have been found guilty of biting since the Super League war in the 1990s.

James Graham received a 12-game suspension after infamously biting the ear of Billy Slater in the 2012 grand final.

Canterbury’s Brad Morrin copped an eight-match ban in 2007 for biting then-Parramatta centre Timana Tahu.

Several players have, however, successfully fought biting charges and been cleared including Melbourne’s Jesse Bromwich, who was exonerated in 2015.

Bromwich will be back at the judiciary on Tuesday, after pleading not guilty to a dangerous contact charge from the Storm’s win over the Sydney Roosters last Thursday.

The prop was charged for an incident involving the Roosters’ Matthew Ikuvalu in the 25th minute of the Storm’s 24-6 win.

St George Illawarra backrower Tyrell Fuimaono is also set to face the judiciary on Tuesday, challenging the grading of a charge for a shot on the Eels’ Junior Paulo in the Dragons’ 14-12 win last Friday.

Fuimaono has pleaded guilty to the grade two charge but is seeking a downgrading in a bid to avoid a one-game ban.

