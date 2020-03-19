Producers need to step up waste recycling

Australians will have to get a lot better at the full process of recycling as exports of unprocessed materials are banned, the waste management industry warns.

And the sector’s peak body says households and local councils will wear the cost of the bans unless producers are made to take responsibility for their packaging and products.

The Council of Australian Governments agreed on Friday to a timetable for the bans, starting with unprocessed glass in July 2020.

By mid-2024, unprocessed plastics, whole used tyres, and mixed paper and cardboard will all have to stay onshore.

This covers about a third of existing waste exports and won’t stop businesses selling processed waste material, such as plastic flakes or paper pulp.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley says the ban is about Australians saying our waste is our responsibility.

“This is about waking up to an issue that has been buried in landfill for too long,” she said.

But the Waste Management and Resource Recovery Association of Australia, the sector’s peak body, says individual Australians already pay and it’s those companies that create the waste who need to step up.

“The overriding issue we have with Australia and recyclables is that we seem to think that it’s enough to put it in a bin and we never really got that closed-loop approach that, no, you’re only recycling if you’re buying recycled,” chief executive Gayle Sloan tells AAP.

“The current approach to our supply chain – you make a product, you put it on the shelf in a supermarket, that’s the end of your responsibility for it.”

While some companies are starting to market things like shoes and activewear made out of recycled plastic bottles, Ms Sloan says it’s better to design products to be reused or recycled than to have to find “left-field” uses.

“We prefer that plastic bottles are made back into plastic bottles, so that we’re not letting the beverage manufacturers who use that material off the hook,” she says.

She wants to see more extended producer responsibility programs, such as existing container deposit and e-waste schemes, that put the cost of waste disposal onto the companies that created the problem.

“In the absence of doing that, we’re then looking again at households and local councils to pay the cost of those services,” she says.

Her association is hopeful the federal government will step up and use its product stewardship laws to this end.

The strategic paper released after the COAG meeting notes the commonwealth “will play its part by providing national leadership and coordination on system-level actions” and promises policy certainty.

Australia already has the capacity to recycle materials on a large scale but Ms Sloan says there isn’t consistently strong demand.

At the moment, some 40,000 tonnes of PET is recycled here.

“We could absolutely do more because we’ve got the technology here but in order for more of those facilities to be built we need more of those longer-term contracts to be entered into at agreed prices so people can put the money towards the capital to build it,” she says.

Governments are planning to help increase demand through changes to their own procurement rules and supporting industry to build new markets.

If it doesn’t work, Ms Sloan warns the export bans will just lead to more landfill and higher council rates.