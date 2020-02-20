Profit for Southern Cross but revenue down

Southern Cross Media’s stocks have soared after it turned a net loss of $119.3 million last year into a first-half net profit of $20.4 million.

The Melbourne-based company, which owns Fox FM and Triple M, saw its revenue fall by 8.2 per cent to $308.1 million following weak conditions in advertising markets.

However, Southern Cross Media’s digital audio revenues grew 140 per cent compared with last year, led by podcast network PodcastOne Australia and the firm’s sales representation for SoundCloud.

Chief executive Grant Blackley said audio was an attractive platform for audiences and advertisers and was well positioned to benefit from improvements in media markets.

He said total average audiences for metro radio grew in 2019, while the average time spent listening remained stable.

“Consumption of digital audio is growing strongly, providing opportunities for growing revenue through premium addressable advertising,” Mr Blackley told the ASX on Thursday.

“With an aggregated commercial reach of over three million monthly users, SCA offers advertisers scaled and simple solutions to target consumer interests, behaviours and passions.”

Southern Cross Media announced an interim fully franked dividend of 2.75 cents per share, down from 3.75 cents the year before.

The company’s stocks had risen by 10 cents, or 13.25 per cent, to $8.55 at 1236 AEDT.