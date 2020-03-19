Pros and cons of working from home

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Workers are setting up at home to avoid coronavirus, with mixed outcomes. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Pros and cons of working from home

By Greta Stonehouse

March 19, 2020

2020-03-19 19:16:28

With thousands of Australians working from home to avoid COVID-19, some experts say the move could leave a lasting legacy.

The recent working-from-home spike has the potential to reset workplace structures, Centre for Corporate Wellbeing’s founder and organisational psychologist Joanne Abbey said.

“I do think it will have a lasting impact,” she told AAP on Wednesday.

“A lot of people I speak to say working in an office is extremely distracting and noisy, and are far more productive in a quiet space.

“How many times have you sat in a meeting wasting time, sometimes not even participating? But you sit there because of social pressure, this idea that it’s the right thing to do.”

Ms Abbey pointed to a Stanford University study which assessed a workforce split into two groups, and found workers based at home were more effective than those in an office.

While managers don’t always trust their employees to work from home, the study showed workers not only consistently completed their eight-hour shift, but were more effective than those on work premises.

But according to Rachel Clements, National Director of psychological services at the Centre for Corporate Health, there’s a tipping point for productivity at home.

“Workplace flexibility is a wonderful thing, but there’s a cut-off point, and a lot of personality types do not thrive in this environment, extroverts tend to go stir-crazy.”

Working from home for more than three days decreases feelings of wellbeing and productivity, she said.

With the threat of coronavirus making many organisations shift to work-from-home mode, Ms Clements believes it is a good opportunity to test how the model could work in the future.

And while she acknowledges it could lower overhead costs like rent and electricity, she cautioned against working outside of a communal space in the long term.

“When people connect in a meaningful way we release the hormone oxytocin, and this makes us feel like we can cope, it gives us a boost, and a belief in ourself and we feel so much better.”

When people are separated from one another it can trigger feelings of disconnection and unease, Ms Clements said.

“We’re seeing this (outcome) only a couple of weeks in for some people. I’ve seen a spike in levels of anxiety and alcohol misuse as a coping strategy.”

For one Sydney woman, who asked to remain anonymous, she’s worried working from home will lead to feelings of loneliness.

“I’m a single person living in an apartment, I want to get out of the house, I’m not happy when I’m home for long periods of time,” she said. 

“Some people thrive in these environments but I really don’t.”

Latest sport

Summer Olympics

AOC mull extreme measures for Tokyo 2020

The Australian Olympic Committee is planning for Tokyo 2020 to go ahead, having begun talks with sporting bodies regarding potential measures for coming months.

Australian rules football

Bulldogs' Naughton cleared to face Magpies

Aaron Naughton has recovered from knee surgery in time for the Western Bulldogs' AFL season opener against Collingwood.

Australian rules football

King amongst the AFL round one debutants

St Kilda's Max King is one of a host of debutants ready to grace the AFL stage for the first time in round one.

basketball

Perth Wildcats awarded NBL championship

Perth have been awarded the NBL championship, the league announcing their decision two days after their finals series against Sydney was cancelled.

rugby league

NRL yet to detail self-isolation protocols

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys says there will only be essential interaction between the players and the general community.

news

health

Coronavirus cases in NSW surpass 300

A fifth person has died in NSW and a string of major events have been cancelled as the state's coronavirus cases top 300.

sport

Summer Olympics

AOC mull extreme measures for Tokyo 2020

The Australian Olympic Committee is planning for Tokyo 2020 to go ahead, having begun talks with sporting bodies regarding potential measures for coming months.

world

health

NZ joins Australia in closing borders

Like Australia, New Zealand has shut its borders to all but citizens, residents and their families, and has issued advice to Kiwis not to travel abroad.