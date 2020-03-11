Prosecutors get say in Pell appeal bid

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Cardinal George Pell was convicted in 2018 of the rape of a choirboy and sexual assault of another. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

crime, law and justice

Prosecutors get say in Pell appeal bid

By Karen Sweeney

March 11, 2020

2020-03-11 18:27:56

Disgraced Cardinal George Pell was convicted on the word of a single choirboy who was sexually abused as a teenager by Australia’s highest ranking Catholic.

The boy, now a man in his 30s, has endured two trials and an appeal, but now waits on the country’s seven most senior judges to determine if there’ll be one more.

A full bench of seven High Court justices is yet to decide whether they’ll grant Pell an appeal, but on Thursday they’ll hear from prosecutors why it should be refused.

Victoria’s Chief Crown Prosecutor Kerri Judd QC has accused Pell’s lawyers of giving an “incomplete and inaccurate picture of the facts” and of glossing over evidence that supported the surviving choirboy.

In day one of a two-day hearing in Canberra on Wednesday, Pell’s specialist appeals barrister Bret Walker SC said the appeal was worthy of consideration.

“We’re not here to prove anything … except to show, to demonstrate, that there was unexplored possibilities that meant it was not open to the jury to convict,” he told the judges.

He said the only evidence that Pell’s offending had occurred came from the complainant and that evidence could not stand if it was accepted that other witnesses had been truthful.

“At no stage was there an invitation to regard them as insincere or lying or favouring loyalty over truth,” he said of sacristan Max Potter and Monsignor Charles Portelli.

Their evidence included that Pell would greet parishioners on the steps of the cathedral after mass, that he was not alone and that he had always been accompanied while robed.

Pell, now 78, was convicted in 2018 of the rape of one 13-year-old choirboy and sexual assault of another. The first boy gave evidence against Pell and the second died in 2014.

He maintained his innocence through two trials – the first ending in a hung jury – and last year’s Victorian Court of Appeal hearing, which upheld the verdict in a 2-1 ruling.

Pell is one year into a six-year jail sentence.

His appeal is based on two grounds – firstly that Chief Justice Ann Ferguson and President Chris Maxwell made an error in requiring Pell to prove the offending was “impossible” in order to raise reasonable doubt.

Secondly his lawyers have argued the judges erred in concluding the guilty verdicts were not unreasonable, because of findings there was reasonable doubt as to his guilt.

Latest news

health

Brisbane clubbers at risk of coronavirus

Queensland Health has issued warning to patrons of a popular venue that someone who tested positive to coronavirus spent a night clubbing in Brisbane's CBD.

crime, law and justice

Prosecutors get say in Pell appeal bid

After a full day of arguments from George Pell's lawyers in his High Court appeal bid in Canberra, prosecutors will have their turn.

crime, law and justice

Pell's case done in High Court appeal bid

Disgraced Cardinal George Pell's case has been closed in his bid for a High Court appeal against five convictions for abusing two choirboys in the 1990s.

virus diseases

Vic control centre to oversee virus effort

Victoria's state control centre will oversee its response to the spread of coronavirus, with its total number of cases rising to 22.

politics

Italian visitors banned over coronavirus

More than 100 cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Australia, as the government extends travel bans and is poised to announce an economic stimulus plan.

news

health

Brisbane clubbers at risk of coronavirus

Queensland Health has issued warning to patrons of a popular venue that someone who tested positive to coronavirus spent a night clubbing in Brisbane's CBD.

sport

rugby league

Bird 'heartbroken' over new injury setback

Brisbane injury victim Jack Bird has taken to social media to reveal his heartache at suffering another chronic knee injury just days before the new NRL season.

world

crime, law and justice

Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison

Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison by a judge in a Manhattan court following his recent conviction for rape and sexual assault.