Hundreds of people have protested in Oregon, in defiance of stay-at-home orders. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Protest over Oregon’s stay-at-home order

By AAP

May 4, 2020

2020-05-04 13:56:08

Hundreds of people opposed to Oregon’s stay-at-home order have demonstrated at the state Capitol as health officials announced dozens more cases and five additional deaths from COVID-19.

Most of the protesters did not wear face masks, but they waved American flags and Trump campaign signs in the rain. Other signs read “Reopen Oregon” and “Let me earn a living.”

A group of healthcare workers demonstrated at the top of the Capitol steps, urging a phased plan to ease the state’s social distancing requirements. Most of the other protesters ignored them.

Public health officials say stay-at-home orders are essential for slowing the transmission of  coronavirus. But protest organisers say the social distancing mandates issued by Governor Kate Brown are government overreach.

Since mid-March, Brown’s orders have closed many businesses, put some parks and campgrounds off limits, and required public schools to adopt distance learning programs.

“You can’t just place citizens under house arrest and enforce those orders,” event organiser Adam Ellifritt said.

