Kylian Mbappe's PSG side have been declared French league champions after the season was cut short. Image by AP PHOTO

Feature Report

PSG champions, Lyon threaten legal action

By Jerome Pugmire

May 2, 2020

2020-05-02 08:58:33

Paris Saint-Germain’s latest French league title came without the usual celebrations and fanfare.

Instead, there was just a formal ruling from league executives that provided another example of how the coronavirus has upended sports across the world.

PSG were officially crowned Ligue 1 champions on Thursday – two days after the government ruled the league had to be cancelled because of the pandemic.

“We have (acknowledged) the end of the 2019-20 season and we have awarded the league title to PSG,” league president Nathalie Boy de la Tour said.

Handing the title to PSG was basically a formality, with the team 12 points ahead of second-place Marseille with 10 rounds of matches left to play.

But other teams objected to the decision to finalise the league standings based on a points-per-game formula, with Lyon threatening to take legal action after missing a chance to qualify for the lucrative Champions League.

It was PSG’s seventh title in the last eight years – and ninth overall – although this one certainly had a different flavour to it.

Star striker Kylian Mbappe posted photos on Twitter of himself raising the league trophy on two previous occasions, but there was no immediate public reaction from Brazil forward Neymar.

Any celebrations with fans, such as the traditional open bus parade, will have to wait until social distancing is over.

Marseille qualified directly for the Champions League while third-place Rennes will enter the qualifying rounds and fourth-place Lille goes into the Europa League.

At the bottom of the standings, last-place Toulouse and 19th-place Amiens were relegated while second-division leader Lorient and second-place Lens were promoted. The relegation-promotion playoff between the team in 18th place in the first division and the team in third in the second division was scrapped.

“We gave our leagues every chance to start again in mid-June,” Boy de la Tour said in a conference call with reporters. “It brings an end to the uncertainty.”

The Dutch league has also cancelled the rest of its season, but without any team being crowned champions or relegated. UEFA had initially warned leagues that cancelling their seasons prematurely could lead to teams being denied entry into the Champions League or Europa League, but has since softened its stance.

Both the French and Dutch leagues were left with no choice after their governments banned sports events until September. Other leagues, including in Spain, Germany and England, still hope to resume play.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas had argued for a three-week long playoff system to complete the league season, but with PSG already declared champions. 

Lyon, a seven-time champion, said in a statement it reserves the possibility to appeal the league’s decision and to claim damages, estimating the club’s losses to be “several tens of millions” of euros.

Mbappe finished as the top scorer for the second straight season, although this time he was tied with Monaco forward Wissam Ben Yedder with 18 goals. 

While PSG reached the Champions League quarter-finals, Lyon were unable to play their second leg against Juventus in Turin after winning 1-0 at home in the last 16.

It remains unclear whether the Champions League will be completed and where games involving French teams would be played if the competition does resume.

