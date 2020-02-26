Discover Australian Associated Press

Accused child sex offender Malka Leifer is allegedly feigning mental illness in Israel. Image by AP PHOTO

crime, law and justice

Psych panel cross-examined in Leifer case

By Tessa Fox

February 26, 2020

2020-02-26 20:06:18

The cross examination of three psychiatrists who deemed accused child sex offender Malka Leifer to be feigning mental illness is under way in Israel.

The Jerusalem District Court on Wednesday commenced a closed hearing, bowing to Leifer’s defence who had requested the court-appointed psychiatric panel be probed.

The court process marks hearing number 64 in a nine-year battle to extradite Leifer to Australia to face 74 charges of rape and child abuse.

The allegations stem from her time as principal at Melbourne’s Ultra-Orthodox Adass Israel School.

Nicole Meyer, one of three sisters and alleged victims of Leifer’s abuse, flew to Israel from Australia to be in court at a critical time in the case.

Speaking to AAP before entering the courtroom, Ms Meyer said she was looking forward to hearing how the psychiatrists came to their decision that Malka is “100 per cent faking”.

“It’s been a year since I’ve been here last. I’m feeling confident but I’m also nervous, obviously,” she said.

She further mentioned how her and her sister’s presence in the courtroom has an impact on the judge, prosecutor and defence.

“I feel it’s very important to be at as many court hearings as possible now until she comes back,” Mr Meyer said, referring to Leifer’s expected extradition to Australia.

Ms Meyer and her sisters – Dassi Erlich and Elly Sapper – were filled with hope in mid-January after the expert panel had announced their findings, though this was soon hindered as the defence insisted on further delays.

Leifer had already been found to be feigning mental illness and was arrested on charges of fraud in 2018.

Victim supporter Manny Waks spoke at a press conference before the closed court commenced, emphasising how “bewildering” the Israeli judge’s decision was to once again cross examine the psychiatrists.

“They are allowing the defence lawyers all sorts of accommodation. What about the welfare of Leifer’s victims? We need to draw the boundaries somewhere,” Mr Waks said.

Ms Meyer and her sisters are attending weekly therapy sessions in Australia, though the constant delays in the Israeli judicial system only make their healing more difficult.

“We are trying to heal. At the same time this court process is not allowing us to heal, it is giving us trauma in our lives, time and time again,” Ms Meyer said outside court.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin met with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and various MPs in Canberra before Wednesday’s court hearing.

Following pressure from the Australian government, Mr Rivlin stated he would meet with the Chief Justice of Israel if the court proceedings this week do not progress towards Leifer’s extradition.

Ms Erlich had requested to meet Mr Rivlin during his visit in Australia, but he declined.

