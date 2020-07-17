Elderly unable to eat due to dental costs

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The royal commission has been told about the impact of inadequate dental care for the elderly. Image by Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Elderly unable to eat due to dental costs

By Sophie Moore

July 17, 2020

2020-07-17 18:00:52

A 91-year-old who was once honoured by the mayor of Sydney for her work with charities was left unable to eat hard food for two years due to a lack of dental health coverage for older Australians, an inquiry has been told.

Beryl Hawkins dedicated about a quarter of a century to volunteer work in drug and alcohol prevention, homelessness and care for children with cognitive or physical disabilities. 

And she was given $50,000 to set up Interchange Australia, an accredited NDIS provider which assists people with disability to live independently.

Ms Hawkins fears the day she can no longer look after herself and is forced into residential aged care.

“My body is still willing and I still look after myself but I’m terrified of my future of what’s going to happen to me,” she told the aged care royal commission on Thursday.

I just want to stay in my own home; I don’t want to go anywhere else really.”

She had to wait two years and was assessed three times before she received a home care package.

“I couldn’t get the physiotherapist…I couldn’t get my podiatrist. I couldn’t get any help, actually,” she said.

She now receives assistance from three carers but there are still gaps in her health care, particularly in oral hygiene.

Like many older Australians she avoids going to the dentist until there’s a problem, Ms Hawkins told the inquiry.

“Not having teeth and not being able to eat, it means an awful lot to you. You lose your appetite. You don’t eat as you should eat. It’s very hard,” she said.

A quarter of Australians aged over 65 are missing all their teeth with the cost burden of poor oral hygiene estimated at $750 million a year.

She was told there would be a two-year wait at the public hospital for a bottom row of dentures, or face being about $3500 out of pocket.

Ms Hawkins has lived in a public housing unit for more than two decades and is reliant on the aged pension.

She used the money she’d put by for her funeral to pay for the dentures.

“I said I might be dead in two years, so I had to go and pay for my teeth.”

Australian Dental Association NSW president Kathleen Matthews says a mandated oral health assessment should be required whenever a person enters an aged care facility, arrives in hospital or ends up on a geriatric ward. 

Poor oral and dental health is linked to health issues beyond the pain and discomfort of a sore tooth including malnutrition and risk of pneumonia, Dr Matthews wrote in her submission.

She called for a review of the partnership funding model, telling the inquiry there was much confusion surrounding state and federal responsibilities.

Ms Hawkins told the commission the current system was too confusing.

“Some poor elderly people are not able to reach out for that help. They’re not all capable of finding the home care they need or [even know ] whether they can get a home care.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Magpie De Goey to have finger surgery

Collingwood star Jordan De Goey will have surgery on an injured finger following his five-goal virtuoso AFL performance against Geelong.

rugby league

Manly expect Fonua-Blake won't play in QLD

Manly coach Des Hasler is not expecting Addin Fonua-Blake to return from suspension next week given he cannot travel to Queensland without the flu jab.

rugby league

Manly expect Fonua-Blake won't play in QLD

Manly coach Des Hasler is not expecting Addin Fonua-Blake to return from suspension next week given he cannot travel to Queensland without the flu jab.

Australian rules football

De Goey kicks five as Magpies down Cats

Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey booted three goals in the final term to get his team over the line against an injury-hit Geelong.

Australian rules football

De Goey kicks five as Magpies down Cats

Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey booted three goals in the final term to get his team over the line against an injury-hit Geelong.

news

virus diseases

Three deaths as Vic hits case record again

A prisoner is among the latest confirmed cases in Victoria after the state recorded its largest daily increase of 428 new coronavirus cases.

sport

Australian rules football

Magpie De Goey to have finger surgery

Collingwood star Jordan De Goey will have surgery on an injured finger following his five-goal virtuoso AFL performance against Geelong.

world

virus diseases

Tourists restricted as new spikes emerge

Restrictions have been reintroduced in parts of some countries as global coronavirus infections rise to more than than 13.5 million.