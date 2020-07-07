Melbourne tower residents feel ‘let down’

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Groups and volunteers are organising food and supplies for Melbourne residents stuck in lockdown. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Melbourne tower residents feel ‘let down’

By Benita Kolovos

July 7, 2020

2020-07-07 12:02:19

Residents of nine public housing towers locked down due to a coronavirus scare in Melbourne say they feel let down by a lack of communication, food and supplies. 

The Melbourne Public Tenants Association, on behalf of the 3000 residents in the Flemington and North Melbourne estates, say residents have been left in the dark since the state government’s hard lockdown was enforced on Saturday.  

In a letter to the federal Acting Chief Medical Officer, Victoria’s Department of Health and Human Services, Premier Daniel Andrews and Victoria Police, the association describes how residents were forced to wait 24 hours for food and other essentials like baby formula, nappies and medication. 

When the food arrived it was “at best, questionable pre-packaged meat-like food items that do not look suitable for human consumption”.

“Furthermore, the delivery of the food was tossed to the floor on a single piece of paper in front of the residents’ apartment doors in small portions of one food item per household,” the letter said.

Residents say much of the government-provided food is out-of-date, insufficient or culturally inappropriate, such as pork being provided to Muslim families. 

Volunteers and residents have also reported the State Emergency Service confiscated donations of food and supplies on Monday night. 

“This was after more than 48 hours of needing these essential items and having to rely on grassroots, community lead efforts,” Voices from the Blocks, a coalition of residents and community members, said in a statement.

“Hundreds of community members have been left to plug in the gap left by the Andrews Government’s punitive response and mismanagement.”

An SES spokesman told AAP the deliveries had been returned.

Abdiraham Ibrahim, a father of five living in a Flemington tower said supplies were more accessible on Tuesday.

He spent the first two days of the lockdown relying on friends to deliver necessities such as milk and baby formula.

“We are doing the right thing, we are staying at home,” he told AAP.

“If the government are not providing what we need they shouldn’t be stopping people from bringing it.”

Mr Ibrahim said supplies were being left in the foyer of his apartment block but was concerned some people might not know they had to come downstairs to get it.

He’s also concerned about the distribution of the bags. 

“People are touching this bag and that bag, what if they have the virus,” he said.

Residents are unable to leave their apartments for any reason for at least five days, as part of efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The detention could be scaled up to 14 days as authorities work to have everyone tested. 

“It doesn’t look like we are going to be getting out soon, the order says 14 days and I think that’s how long we will be here,” Mr Ibrahim said.

There were 53 confirmed cases of COVID-19 inside the nine towers on Monday.

About 500 police have been tasked with guarding the estate entrances and corridors. 

They are receiving assistance from Fire Rescue Victoria and the SES. 

Latest news

virus diseases

Victoria records 191 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 191 new cases of coronavirus as the state prepares for the closure of its border with NSW.

politics

States push for international flight cap

State premiers have lobbied the Morrison government to reduce international flights coming into Australia as Melbourne grapples with a coronavirus spike.

virus diseases

Melbourne tower residents feel 'let down'

Residents in Melbourne's nine locked-down public housing towers say they have been let down by Victoria's health authorities.

politics

Seven new NSW virus cases, Albury fears

The NSW-Victoria border will be closed as COVID-19 cases in the southern state climb, with authorities scrambling to establish an exemption program.

politics

Economists want GST hiked to 12.5 per cent

Consulting firm PwC has found increasing the rate of the GST or broadening the base by removing main exemptions could raise between $14 billion and $40 billion.

news

virus diseases

Victoria records 191 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 191 new cases of coronavirus as the state prepares for the closure of its border with NSW.

sport

rugby league

Broncos halves set to avoid NRL axe

Brisbane's struggling halves duo of Anthony Milford and Brodie Croft look set to get another chance to turn the Broncos' NRL woes around.

world

virus diseases

Shutdowns as US virus deaths top 130,000

A surge in coronavirus cases in the US has prompted state authorities to reimpose lockdown restrictions for restaurants and other venues.