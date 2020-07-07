Melbourne tower residents feel ‘let down’

Residents of nine public housing towers locked down due to a coronavirus scare in Melbourne say they feel let down by a lack of communication, food and supplies.

The Melbourne Public Tenants Association, on behalf of the 3000 residents in the Flemington and North Melbourne estates, say residents have been left in the dark since the state government’s hard lockdown was enforced on Saturday.

In a letter to the federal Acting Chief Medical Officer, Victoria’s Department of Health and Human Services, Premier Daniel Andrews and Victoria Police, the association describes how residents were forced to wait 24 hours for food and other essentials like baby formula, nappies and medication.

When the food arrived it was “at best, questionable pre-packaged meat-like food items that do not look suitable for human consumption”.

“Furthermore, the delivery of the food was tossed to the floor on a single piece of paper in front of the residents’ apartment doors in small portions of one food item per household,” the letter said.

Residents say much of the government-provided food is out-of-date, insufficient or culturally inappropriate, such as pork being provided to Muslim families.

Volunteers and residents have also reported the State Emergency Service confiscated donations of food and supplies on Monday night.

“This was after more than 48 hours of needing these essential items and having to rely on grassroots, community lead efforts,” Voices from the Blocks, a coalition of residents and community members, said in a statement.

“Hundreds of community members have been left to plug in the gap left by the Andrews Government’s punitive response and mismanagement.”

An SES spokesman told AAP the deliveries had been returned.

Abdiraham Ibrahim, a father of five living in a Flemington tower said supplies were more accessible on Tuesday.

He spent the first two days of the lockdown relying on friends to deliver necessities such as milk and baby formula.

“We are doing the right thing, we are staying at home,” he told AAP.

“If the government are not providing what we need they shouldn’t be stopping people from bringing it.”

Mr Ibrahim said supplies were being left in the foyer of his apartment block but was concerned some people might not know they had to come downstairs to get it.

He’s also concerned about the distribution of the bags.

“People are touching this bag and that bag, what if they have the virus,” he said.

Residents are unable to leave their apartments for any reason for at least five days, as part of efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The detention could be scaled up to 14 days as authorities work to have everyone tested.

“It doesn’t look like we are going to be getting out soon, the order says 14 days and I think that’s how long we will be here,” Mr Ibrahim said.

There were 53 confirmed cases of COVID-19 inside the nine towers on Monday.

About 500 police have been tasked with guarding the estate entrances and corridors.

They are receiving assistance from Fire Rescue Victoria and the SES.