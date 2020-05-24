Discover Australian Associated Press

The SA government has ruled that all licensed venues can resume indoor trading immediately. Image by Brenton Edwards/AAP PHOTOS

Health

SA businesses to get ‘flexible’ guidelines

By Emily Cosenza

May 24, 2020

2020-05-24 15:59:34

With eased coronavirus restriction allowing for more diners in South Australian restaurants, cafes and pubs, larger businesses will soon have more clarity around the number of customers they can accommodate.

With the state’s second stage beginning on June 5, Premier Steven Marshall said the “more flexible” guidelines will be released on Monday.

Larger hospitality venues with multiple segregated areas will have a clearer understanding if they can accommodate 20 people per section as opposed to it being the total patron number.

“We are very open to anything we can do to get businesses back to profitability,” Mr Marshall said.

“The continued good result and high level of testing have given us a lot of confidence.”

The stage two protocols extend to beauty salons, gyms and churches and will see cinemas and theatres open.

Mr Marshall said the responsibility of interpreting and implementing the guidelines would rest upon individual businesses, ensuring the venue is COVID-safe.

Despite the state government’s delayed decision and ambiguity around which venues could trade under newly eased restrictions, Mr Marshall said businesses were “delighted” to be open and would not be compensated.

The Labor opposition called for the government to do the right thing by affected establishments and make up for its blunder.

“It was too confusing for businesses and consumers,” Mr Marshall said on Saturday.

“Because we were getting continued improved results, we thought we should just extend that opportunity for all dining establishments.”

Under the new restrictions, which began on Friday, venues could hold 10 indoor and 10 outdoor seated patrons.

That morning, Mr Marshall clarified only businesses holding a restaurant and catering licence could accommodate the additional 10 customers.

A backflip decision was made late Friday afternoon, allowing all venues with a liquor licence, including wineries, pubs and small bars, to trade under the direction.

There were no new coronavirus cases – for the 16th consecutive day – reported on Saturday with the state’s total remaining at 439.

There have been 88,500 tests conducted since February.

Plans to reopen the state’s two zoos are also in the final phases, with Adelaide Zoo in the CBD to open first.

