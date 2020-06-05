Pubs to open for drinks in Tasmania

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Venues will be allowed to serve alcohol without a food order and cater for up to 40 from Friday. Image by Sarah Motherwell/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Pubs to open for drinks in Tasmania

By Ethan James

June 5, 2020

2020-06-05 22:43:04

Drinks are back on the cards at pubs across Tasmania as the island state eases a range of coronavirus restrictions ahead of the long weekend. 

From 3pm on Friday, venues will be allowed to serve alcohol without a food order and cater for up to 40 people. 

Hobart’s Prince of Wales Hotel is virtually booked out for two evening dinner sessions and is offering a two-hour window for drinks. 

The state government announced on Tuesday it was moving to stage two restrictions on Friday, 10 days ahead of schedule. 

“I had a (group of) 20 booked literally minutes after the announcement was made,” Prince of Wales Hotel licensee Owen Humphries said.

Mr Humphries said the pub was barely breaking even under previous restrictions, which kept patron numbers capped to two areas of 10.

“It will definitely make it viable now, it’ll be heaps better,” he said. 

Fewer than half of the pubs 20-or-so staff were eligible for JobKeeper payments, with two workers from Brazil not qualifying for any government help, Mr Humphries said. 

“Essentially they’ll be the first ones back,” he said. 

“I don’t think any of my staff would be upset if I said these two are coming back, because they’re getting nothing.” 

Police are urging people to stay safe across the Queen’s Birthday weekend, with social distancing requirements still in place. 

They’ll be patrolling entertainment districts and roads, with camping, holiday home visits and overnight stays in accommodation also permitted from 3pm.  

“We want people to enjoy themselves … but we all need to do so safely,” Assistant Commissioner Jonathan Higgins said in a statement.

“We’re asking Tasmanians to make sure they’re adhering to the restrictions that are still in place, keeping a safe distance from others wherever possible and being courteous to those around them.”

Among other restrictions to ease, beauty therapy businesses and tattooists can reopen and funeral limits have risen to 50 people. 

The state has gone 20 days without a new COVID-19 case and has just three active ones. 

Latest sport

rugby league

Munster stars as Melbourne trump Souths

Cameron Munster has starred as Melbourne rebounded from their loss to Canberra to chalk up a 22-8 victory over Souths in their NRL clash at AAMI Park.

rugby league

Suspended fine for Lamb's Bulldogs breach

Canterbury have been issued with a $25,000 suspended fine while legend Terry Lamb has tested negative for coronavirus following their protocol breach.

rugby union

Wallabies coach Rennie volunteers pay cut

New Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has voluntarily agreed to a 30 per cent wage cut before starting his job as the code wrestles with the COVID-19 crisis.

rugby league

NRL set to open corporate boxes in NSW

NRL clubs in NSW will be able to host sponsors in corporate boxes from next week after securing clearance from the state government.

Australian rules football

Dockers forward McCarthy at AFL training

Two days after collapsing during a non-contact training session, Fremantle forward Cam McCarthy has returned to the track with his AFL teammates.

news

politics

Protest could trigger health 'catastrophe'

The chief medical officer says it would be catastrophic if the coronavirus infected indigenous communities, as Australians hold Black Lives Matter rallies.

sport

rugby league

Munster stars as Melbourne trump Souths

Cameron Munster has starred as Melbourne rebounded from their loss to Canberra to chalk up a 22-8 victory over Souths in their NRL clash at AAMI Park.

world

crime, law and justice

'Get your knee off our necks': Sharpton

Reverend Al Sharpton has demanded justice for George Floyd as three former officers face court over his death and protests continue across the United States.