Victorian schools will reopen gradually from the end of May as COVID-19 restrictions ease. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Pupils return to class in Vic virus easing

By AAP

May 13, 2020

2020-05-13 09:16:51

HOW WILL SCHOOLS LOOK IN VICTORIA AS CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONS EASE

WHO CAN GO BACK, WHEN?

* From May 26: Prep, grade one, grade two, specialist, VCE and VCAL students will return to on-site learning

* From June 9: All remaining students from years three to 10

CAN STUDENTS KEEP LEARNING FROM HOME AFTER THOSE DATES?

* Only if they are immunocompromised 

WHAT IS BEING DONE TO MINIMISE RISK?

* Up to $45 million will be put aside for enhanced cleaning at government schools

* School staff will be prioritised for voluntary coronavirus testing for two-weeks starting May 12

* Schools will implement social distancing measures for all adults

* Vulnerable staff will not be required to be on-campus

* Staggered drop-off and pick-up systems to reduce adults congregating

* Staggered break times to manage the number of students mixing

* If a coronavirus case is connected to the school, contact tracing will happen and the school will be temporarily closed

WHAT HAS BEEN THE SITUATION UNTIL NOW?

* Term one finished a few days early to prepare for at-home learning

* Students have been told to stay home for school since the start of term two

* Vulnerable students and those of essential workers have been allowed to go into schools

SOURCE: Victorian Government

