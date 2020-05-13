Pupils return to class in Vic virus easing

HOW WILL SCHOOLS LOOK IN VICTORIA AS CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONS EASE
WHO CAN GO BACK, WHEN?
* From May 26: Prep, grade one, grade two, specialist, VCE and VCAL students will return to on-site learning
* From June 9: All remaining students from years three to 10
CAN STUDENTS KEEP LEARNING FROM HOME AFTER THOSE DATES?
* Only if they are immunocompromised
WHAT IS BEING DONE TO MINIMISE RISK?
* Up to $45 million will be put aside for enhanced cleaning at government schools
* School staff will be prioritised for voluntary coronavirus testing for two-weeks starting May 12
* Schools will implement social distancing measures for all adults
* Vulnerable staff will not be required to be on-campus
* Staggered drop-off and pick-up systems to reduce adults congregating
* Staggered break times to manage the number of students mixing
* If a coronavirus case is connected to the school, contact tracing will happen and the school will be temporarily closed
WHAT HAS BEEN THE SITUATION UNTIL NOW?
* Term one finished a few days early to prepare for at-home learning
* Students have been told to stay home for school since the start of term two
* Vulnerable students and those of essential workers have been allowed to go into schools
SOURCE: Victorian Government