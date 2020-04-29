Puppy video fix for isolated Guide Dog Day

Pooches who help people with low vision or blindness across the country will take a videocall this International Guide Dog Day.

Working Guide Dogs will get their paws on video conferencing on Wednesday at noon to celebrate the day, with a three-week-old labrador called Zoom among the dogs to brighten the day for Australians working at home amid coronavirus.

Guide Dogs members will share how the pooches help people with blindness or low vision, with the video accessible at https://zoom.us/j/92266552103