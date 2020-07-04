Push for masks on Vic public transport

Commuters on Victoria’s public transport network would be forced to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 if a union has its way.

The Rail, Tram and Bus Union is demanding masks be mandatory and made available to all passengers on Melbourne’s public transport network amid the state’s ballooning coronavirus crisis.

The union wrote to the state government on Thursday asking for an urgent meeting with transport officials and operators.

“If we want to be on top of the virus, we must implement preventative measures especially in areas of high congestion,” RTBU branch secretary Luba Grigorovitch said.

“Our members are putting their health and safety on the line every day. They deserve to have the protection of every available public health measure.”

The union has being pushing for masks to be mandatory for some time, arguing its members feel unsafe.

Public transport workers have also raised concerns about poor social distancing by passengers, sick passengers and a lack of hand sanitiser and masks.