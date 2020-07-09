Push for protective gear made in Australia

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Manufacturers will make the case for personal protective equipment to be made in Australia. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Push for protective gear made in Australia

By Paul Osborne

July 9, 2020

2020-07-09 18:10:02

The federal government is being urged to take the same Australian-made approach to masks and other health protection equipment that it does to military uniforms.

Ethical Clothing Australia is set to appear before a committee hearing on Thursday looking at the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Australia’s foreign affairs, defence and trade.

The organisation says the pandemic highlighted the need for Australia to be able to source, produce and ensure the standards of personal protective equipment.

“This is critical in the event that the health risks from COVID-19 increase or in the event of another similar health crisis or other security threats or major events,” the body said in a submission to the inquiry.

“This would be similar to the commonwealth procurement rules exemptions that are in place for the standard combat uniform worn by Australian Defence Force members.”

The exemption for ADF uniforms was put in place for security reasons. 

“The government should seek similar exemptions across a range of PPE areas in order to maintain and secure our country’s essential security and health needs post COVID-19,” the organisation says. 

“The opportunity is here to secure the local capabilities, skills and supply chains onshore to provide essential protective clothing.”

It would also minimise the risk of goods being supplied from overseas businesses which exploit workers or are engaged in modern slavery.

More than 100 manufacturers are accredited with Ethical Clothing Australia, which is also backed by the Australian Industry Group, NSW Business Chamber and unions. 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Bombers add star duo for Roos clash in AFL

Essendon have been boosted by the return of key pair Conor McKenna and Zach Merrett for their AFL clash with North Melbourne at Metricon Stadium.

soccer

A-League will go ahead says O'Rourke

The A-League restart will go ahead as planned despite three clubs being stranded in Victoria, the FFA's head of leagues Greg O'Rourke has said.

Australian rules football

AFL 'flinched' on tackling rule: Beveridge

AFL umpires were strict on holding-the-ball calls in round five and Luke Beveridge says the league 'flinched' on Alastair Clarkson's complaint about the rule.

Australian rules football

Crows ruck says Naitanui 'lazy and unfit'

Adelaide ruckman Reilly O'Brien has mistakenly posted his game notes on Twitter in which he describes West Coast's Nic Naitanui as "lazy and unfit".

rugby league

Marshall to come back via bench for Tigers

Benji Marshall has been recalled to the Wests Tigers bench for Friday's NRL game against South Sydney, a month after being dropped from the side.

news

virus diseases

One Melbourne tower stays in lockdown

A hard lockdown will remain in place for one North Melbourne public housing tower after 53 residents tested positive to COVID-19, with fears of more cases.

sport

Australian rules football

Bombers add star duo for Roos clash in AFL

Essendon have been boosted by the return of key pair Conor McKenna and Zach Merrett for their AFL clash with North Melbourne at Metricon Stadium.

world

virus diseases

US virus surges prompt tough action

New Jersey and New York, the hard-hit states at the outset of the US coronavirus outbreak, want to preserve progress against the virus as cases surge elsewhere.