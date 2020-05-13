Putin’s spokesman tests positive: report

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told a Russian news agency he has the coronavirus. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Putin’s spokesman tests positive: report

By AAP

May 13, 2020

2020-05-13 23:25:58

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov says he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is being treated at hospital, Russian news agencies report.

“Yes, I am sick. I am receiving treatment,” Peskov was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency.

Peskov said he last met Putin in person over a month ago, the TASS news agency reported. 

The Kremlin says Putin’s health is rigorously protected and he gets the best medical treatment Russia has to offer.

Putin has been working remotely from his residence outside Moscow and holding many meetings via video conference.

He held a face-to-face meeting earlier on Tuesday with Igor Sechin, the head of oil giant Rosneft.

Peskov, Putin’s spokesman, is the latest high profile government or Kremlin official to fall ill with the new virus.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told Putin at the end of April he had been diagnosed with the virus and was temporarily stepping down to recover.

Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova tested positive earlier this month, her spokeswoman said, and Construction Minister Vladimir Yakushev and one of his deputies were earlier diagnosed with the virus.

Russian factory and construction workers returned to work on Tuesday despite a new surge in coronavirus cases which gave Russia the second highest number of infections in the world after the US.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

SA AFL clubs denied exemptions: report

Adelaide and Port Adelaide may have to relocate for the AFL season restart after SA health officials reportedly refused to grant travel and training exemptions.

rugby league

NRL confirm one referee policy

The NRL will use just one referee for the remainder of matches in 2020 after the new rule was endorsed by the ARL Commission.

rugby league

Nathan Cleary fined by NSW police

Penrith's Nathan Cleary has been sanctioned by NSW police for being away from his home on Anzac Day in a breach of social distancing rules.

Australian rules football

Crows weren't trying to bend rules: Sloane

Adelaide captain Rory Sloane says the Crows did not deliberately break the rules when breaching AFL coronavirus training protocols.

rugby league

Unfair to take NRL games from Qld: Titans

Gold Coast captain Ryan James says it would be unfair for the Titans to lose players due to their vaccination stance but still not be able to host NRL games.

news

epidemic and plague

NSW pubs and clubs to open for dining

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet has confirmed pubs and clubs will be able to open for food service as the state continues to loosen COVID-19 restrictions.

sport

Australian rules football

SA AFL clubs denied exemptions: report

Adelaide and Port Adelaide may have to relocate for the AFL season restart after SA health officials reportedly refused to grant travel and training exemptions.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

Newborns among 40 dead in Afghan attacks

Two newborns are among 16 people killed in Afghanistan's capital when gunmen posing as police stormed a hospital, while 24 have died in a separate attack.