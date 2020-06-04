Qantas scaling up flights this month

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Qantas is bringing back some flights on its domestic routes by the end of June. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

air transport

Qantas scaling up flights this month

By AAP

June 4, 2020

2020-06-04 11:34:24

Qantas has announced the airline and its low-cost carrier Jetstar will scale up flights on domestic and regional routes in June and July.

It says capacity will increase to 15 per cent of pre-coronavirus levels, or more than 300 more return flights a week, by the end of June. 

Australia’s flag carrier is currently operating domestic capacity at just 5.0 per cent of pre-coronavirus levels following government restrictions on travel and stood down two-thirds of its 30,000-member workforce until the end of June.

Qantas said capacity could be increased up to 40 per cent of the group’s pre-crisis domestic capacity by the end of July, depending on demand and further relaxation of state borders.

The airline will boost services on capital city routes, particularly Melbourne-Sydney and a number of routes to and from Canberra.

It will also increase intra-state flights for Western Australia, Queensland, NSW and South Australia.  

Qantas said it would also begin flights from Sydney to Byron Bay after the route launch was was postponed due to the coronavirus.

Latest sport

rugby league

Raiders to rally around injured Bateman

Canberra's NRL premiership hopes have taken a hit with star forward John Bateman ruled out indefinitely after being forced to have a second shoulder operation.

Australian rules football

Cox, Phillips into footy's Hall of Fame

West Coast ruck great Dean Cox and Port Adelaide legend Greg Phillips have been inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

swimming

Taylor takes over as Aust head swim coach

Rohan Taylor has taken over as Australian swimming's head coach for the Tokyo Olympics after Jacco Verhaeren announced he will leave in September.

Australian rules football

Fremantle AFL forward McCarthy in hospital

Fremantle forward Cam McCarthy will undergo tests in hospital after collapsing during the AFL club's non-contact training session.

Australian rules football

New look key to Saints' AFL scoring power

St Kilda struggled to kick winning scores last year and will bank on a series of personnel changes in attack to turn their AFL fortunes around in 2020.

news

politics

Grants of $25,000 offered to home builders

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has defended a $150,000 renovation threshold to access grants of $25,000, designed to boost construction amid coronavirus.

sport

rugby league

Raiders to rally around injured Bateman

Canberra's NRL premiership hopes have taken a hit with star forward John Bateman ruled out indefinitely after being forced to have a second shoulder operation.

world

politics

Ex defence head Mattis denounces Trump

Former US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has condemned President Donald Trump as deliberately divisive, and called on Americans to unite 'without him'.