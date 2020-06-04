Qantas scaling up flights this month

Qantas has announced the airline and its low-cost carrier Jetstar will scale up flights on domestic and regional routes in June and July.

It says capacity will increase to 15 per cent of pre-coronavirus levels, or more than 300 more return flights a week, by the end of June.

Australia’s flag carrier is currently operating domestic capacity at just 5.0 per cent of pre-coronavirus levels following government restrictions on travel and stood down two-thirds of its 30,000-member workforce until the end of June.

Qantas said capacity could be increased up to 40 per cent of the group’s pre-crisis domestic capacity by the end of July, depending on demand and further relaxation of state borders.

The airline will boost services on capital city routes, particularly Melbourne-Sydney and a number of routes to and from Canberra.

It will also increase intra-state flights for Western Australia, Queensland, NSW and South Australia.

Qantas said it would also begin flights from Sydney to Byron Bay after the route launch was was postponed due to the coronavirus.