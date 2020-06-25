Qantas in talks with PM about help package

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been in talks with Qantas boss Alan Joyce about extending support for the ailing airline.

Qantas will cut 6000 jobs and continue to stand down 15,000 workers as it charts a flightpath out of the coronavirus pandemic.

It has been hard-hit by the closure of international travel and state border restrictions.

Mr Joyce confirmed he had discussed support measures with Mr Morrison and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg ahead of JobKeeper wage subsidies ending in September.

“It does help for them to know the size of the Qantas issue, what we think is going to happen to inform them on the decision they’re making on JobKeeper and alternatives,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

He defended the decision to sack workers while JobKeeper is under review, saying employees needed clarity.

“The prime minister and treasurer have said there are some industries that are more affected than others,” Mr Joyce said.

The Qantas chief has been talking to state governments about reopening borders for domestic travel, which remains heavily curtailed amid restrictions.

He’s also hopeful the border with New Zealand can open before July next year, but understood it would depend on health advice.

“We are very keen for the borders to be open… we will continue to talk to the states.”

Deputy Labor leader Richard Marles said the federal government needed to immediately outline its plans for aviation.

“We’re a country which is very dependent on aviation. This is obviously terrible news,” he told Sky News on Thursday.

“It is a very significant threat to thousands of aviation workers in this country.”