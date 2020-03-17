Qantas, Jetstar slash even more flights

Qantas and Jetstar have announced further and much larger cuts to domestic and international flying schedules as coronavirus travel bans intensify.

The airline’s total international capacity will now be cut by 90 per cent from the end of March to at least the end of May, up from a 23 per cent fourth quarter reduction announced last week.

Domestic capacity will be cut by 60 per cent until at least the end of May – up from 5.0 per cent.

This represents the grounding of about 150 aircraft, including almost all the group’s wide-body fleet.

Qantas said its decision reflected the rapid decline in travel demand due to government containment measures, corporate travel bans, and a general pullback from everyday activities across the community.

Previously announced cuts in place from the end of May to mid-September remain in place and are likely to be increased, depending on demand, which it expects to be subdued for “weeks or possibly months”.

Qantas also flagged that the “precipitous decline” in demand and resulting cuts meant it was confronted with a significant labour surplus.

The company said it was working to manage the impact on its 30,000 workforce as much as possible, including through the use of paid and unpaid leave.