Qantas left with little choice as jobs go

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Qantas will ground 100 aircraft for up to 12 months, including most of its international fleet. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Qantas left with little choice as jobs go

By AAP

June 26, 2020

2020-06-26 21:02:46

Qantas has axed a fifth of its workforce and grounded the bulk of its international fleet as it tries to survive the COVID-19 crisis.

The national airline has shed 6000 jobs as part of a drastic three-year plan to slash costs by $15 billion.

Almost 15,000 other staff will remain stood down without pay or on enforced leave.

It’s hoped about half of them will be back at work by the end of the year, but the other half who are mostly attached to international operations are unsure when they might get a regular income again.

Qantas is pushing the federal government to extend its Job Keeper scheme, or something similar, to the airline.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison acknowledged the aviation sector will need ongoing help, with JobKeeper wage subsidies and other coronavirus support measures to end in September, but was unable to offer any certainty.

“We are just working through the best way to target and deliver that support,” he said on Thursday, adding that could include JobKeeper or other measures.

Qantas chief executive officer Alan Joyce on Thursday said he did not expect the airline to resume international services in any significant way until July next year at the earliest.

“The collapse of billions of dollars in revenue leaves us little choice if we are to save as many jobs as possible long term,” Mr Joyce said.

“We have to position ourselves for several years where revenues will be much lower. And that means becoming a smaller airline in the short term.”

Mr Joyce said vital signs were strengthening for domestic operations and the airline has “extremely bright prospects for recovery”.

But to get there, the carrier will have to raise $1.9 billion through a share sale to balance its books.

Other drastic actions include grounding at least 100 aircraft for up to 12 months, including most of the international fleet.

Mr Joyce promised generous redundancy payouts, worth $600 million, to the 6000 who will lose their jobs – a mix of pilots, cabin crew, engineers, ground workers and corporate staff.

Voluntary redundancies will be offered before people are tapped to leave.

He said he would continue not taking a salary while executive staff will take a 15 per cent pay cut.

“This year was supposed to be one of celebration for Qantas. It’s our centenary. Clearly, it is not turning out as planned,” Mr Joyce said.

The three-year plan aims to have 21,000 active employees by June 2022. The Qantas Group currently has 29,000 staff.

Latest sport

soccer

Aus, NZ relish WWC hosting triumph

Relief was the overwhelming feeling as Australia and New Zealand clinched hosting rights for the 2023 World Cup, with the hard work yet to come.

boxing

Aust's Moloney wins Las Vegas bout

Jason Moloney was impressive in battering Mexico's Leonardo Baez in a seventh-round TKO win in Las Vegas.

soccer

Infantino excited to see WWC in Aust-NZ

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has backed Australia and New Zealand to deliver the greatest Women's World Cup of all time in 2023.

Australian rules football

Bulldogs beat Sydney Swans by 28 points

The Western Bulldogs have recorded a 28-point AFL win over Sydney at the SCG, rallying after Sam Lloyd and Aaron Naughton suffered injuries.

rugby league

Cleary goes from hospital to Penrith hero

Nathan Cleary recovered from a skin infection on his face and six hours in Nepean Hospital on Wednesday to lead Penrith to a 20-12 NRL win over South Sydney.

news

crime, law and justice

Nurse charged after elderly man smothered

A nurse has been charged and will remain behind bars after allegedly trying to suffocate an 80-year-old patient with a pillow at a southwest Sydney hospital.

sport

soccer

Aus, NZ relish WWC hosting triumph

Relief was the overwhelming feeling as Australia and New Zealand clinched hosting rights for the 2023 World Cup, with the hard work yet to come.

world

epidemic and plague

Virus hardens grip, especially in US

The coronavirus has strengthened its hold in countries such as the US, showing the risks of reopening economies without an effective treatment or vaccine.