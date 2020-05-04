Discover Australian Associated Press

Queensland has relaxed some COVID-19 restrictions but rules for rural regions remain in place. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

Health

One new Qld virus case, region rules stay

By Darren Cartwright

May 4, 2020

2020-05-04 13:48:28

Queensland has recorded just one new positive COVID-19 test and has 53 active cases, mostly in the southeast, but there will be no easing of restrictions in rural regions.

Health Minister Steven Miles announced on Sunday that the total was now 1035 confirmed cases with 976 having recovered from the virus.

Of the 53 active cases, 46 are located in the southeast of the state, four are in Cairns, two in Townsville and one in the Wide Bay region. Nine people are in hospital with four in intensive care.

With several regions having zero active cases, including Mackay and Central Queensland, Mr Miles still ruled out easing restrictions in these areas ahead of other parts of the state where COVID-19 was present.

“We are hesitant to do that because it’s difficult enough to ensure everyone is aware of the restrictions when they are consistent, state-wide,” he said.

“If we were to start changing them region-by-region, that creates added another level of difficulty.”

He said the government would consider easing restrictions in rural areas if they had four weeks of no new cases and the earliest that appeared likely was the end of the month.

To combat any new spike in cases, Queensland Health had purchased an additional 35 anaesthetic machines to deal with a worst-case scenario like New York, he said.

“We ordered these machines as part of our surge planning when we were anticipating the worst and Queensland could look like New York City today,” Mr Miles said.

He said the government would consider a staggered re-opening of schools, which remain closed until May 22 other than for students of essential workers and vulnerable children.

A return would be based on whether the current easing of stay-at-home restrictions had an upward effect on case numbers. The review is timed to occur by May 15.

“In some ways, the restrictions that we eased this weekend will help inform that decision because the restrictions we eased…are those related to mobility,” he said.

“Once schools open more we will create a lot more mobility…parents taking kids to school, teachers in the classroom, kids going to and from school.

“It’s important for us to understand how that movement of people could affect the spread of the virus.”

Queensland’s first day of ‘freedom’, on Saturday, was not without its problems with police issuing more than 30 infringement notices for breaches of COVID-19 directions.

From Saturday, residents could travel up to 50km from their home to shop, visit a park or even go to the drive-in.

However, they could only move about with members of their household and they also had to retain social distancing measures.

Yet police still handed out 32 on-the-spot fines for $1334 on Saturday.

So far 1664 on-the-spot fines for COVID-19 related infringements have been issued, totalling more than $2.19 million.

