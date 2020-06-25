Qantas to cut 6000 jobs, slash costs

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Qantas is raising capital through a share sale. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

air transport

Qantas to cut 6000 jobs, slash costs

By AAP

June 25, 2020

2020-06-25 09:03:11

Qantas says it will cut at least 6,000 jobs across all parts of the business and continue to stand down 15000 employees as part of its plan to recover from the impact of the COVID pandemic.

Australia’s flag carrier also said it will ground at least 100 aircraft for up to 12 months and reduce $15 billion in costs over the next three years.

The company also announced it is raising $1.9 billion through a shares sale.

This will comprise of a $1.4 billion institutional placement and another $500 million to be raised throgh a share purchase plan for retail investors.

Qantas shares have been placed in a trading halt ahead of the share sale.

Qantas is currently operating around domestic capacity to 15 per cent of pre-coronavirus levels following an easing in coronavirus-related social and travel restrictions that had resulted in the airline standing down two-thirds of its 30,000-member workforce in March. 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL bullish on season after hub success

AFL fixturing boss Travis Auld is confident quarantine hubs will allow the league to complete the abbreviated 2020 season as promised.

Australian rules football

Perth AFL hub kicks off with Magpies, Cats

Perth is set to become an Australian rules hotspot, with Collingwood and Geelong to join Fremantle and West Coast in a big-ticket AFL hub in WA.

rugby league

Storm yet to finalise interstate plans

Melbourne's longer-term plans for their enforced interstate move have yet to be finalised admits CEO Dave Donaghy, who says the club will take tips from AFL.

rugby league

NSW extend coach Fittler's Origin contract

The NSW Rugby League has extended Brad Fittler's contract as NSW's State of Origin coach until the end of 2021.

tennis

Heat on Djokovic after COVID-19 positive

There has been a mountain of criticism levelled against world No.1 Novak Djokovic, who tested positive for coronavirus after staging his own tournament.

news

politics

Arts sector gets $250m for virus kickstart

Grants and loans totalling $250 million will be available for the arts sector as the prime minister aims to give the industry clarity on when it can reopen.

sport

Australian rules football

world

crime, law and justice

US files broader case against Assange

US prosecutors say the new indictment against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange underscores his efforts to procure and release classified information.