Qantas has reduced international flight capacity by almost a quarter for the next six months. Image by Helen Orr/AAP PHOTOS

finance (general)

Qantas slashes overseas flights

By Steven Deare

March 10, 2020

2020-03-10 09:54:10

Qantas has slashed the capacity of its international flights by almost a quarter for the next six months due to the coronavirus impact.

Qantas and Jetstar will operate fewer flights and smaller planes for travel to Asia, the US, the UK and New Zealand, and extend the cuts to mid-September as fewer people look to fly.

The changes reduce capacity by 23 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Services to Asia are most affected. Capacity for this continent will be reduced by 31 per cent.

The US is the next most affected destination – a 19 per cent cut.

Airlines across the world have wound back flights. Some countries such as Australia have banned people arriving from countries highly-affected by the virus, and tourists have delayed travel.

Chief executive Alan Joyce will not take a salary for the remainder of the financial year as the airline tries to limit costs.

His peers will accept similar reductions. 

Chairman Richard Goyder will take no fees. Group executive management will take a 30 per cent pay cut, and board members will accept a 30 per cent reduction in fees. 

Mr Joyce said he expected lower demand to continue for the next several months, and cutting capacity would reduce costs.

He said the airline had the flexibility to cut further, or restore capacity, as the situation develops.

The board has cancelled an off-market share buyback, which was announced in February.

The coronavirus outbreak has forced the postponement of a growing number of sporting events with even the Olympic flame-lighting ceremony affected.

Following consultation with Asia's member associations, FIFA and the AFC have agreed to postpone the upcoming Asian World Cup qualifiers.

As Australia's World Cup-winning heroes danced with Katy Perry on stage at the MCG, vice-captain Rachael Haynes had to do a drug test.

Newcastle star Kalyn Ponga says he is not concerned about contract negotiations ahead of round one of the NRL season.

The Indian Wells tennis tournament known as the fifth grand slam have been postponed after a case of coronavirus was confirmed near the host city.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has told business leaders the coronavirus is a "hydra-headed" challenge, but his economic response will be temporary.

The coronavirus outbreak has forced the postponement of a growing number of sporting events with even the Olympic flame-lighting ceremony affected.

Global financial markets have been battered, Italy has extended a lockdown to slow down the coronavirus while Asia has recorded a plateauing of new cases.