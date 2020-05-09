Qantas workers fear virus safety: survey

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A transport union survey claims Qantas has not taken action to reduce the COVID-19 risk to workers. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Qantas workers fear virus safety: survey

By Rebecca Gredley

May 9, 2020

2020-05-09 10:23:18

More than 90 per cent of surveyed Qantas staff are worried about their safety at work, with their union claiming the airline has failed in its response to coronavirus.

A Transport Workers’ Union survey of more than 850 Qantas employees found almost half don’t feel they can raise safety issues, mainly because they don’t think it would make a difference.

Qantas has rejected the claims, questioning the validity of the survey.

“Qantas has a strong safety culture and acting on reports from employees is a key part of our safety management system,” the company said.

TWU says workers are concerned about cleaning standards, with one saying ramp equipment and machinery only get washed in the rain.

Another worker said: “So many positive cases travelling on our Qantas aircrafts. Crew are notified eventually, meaning a week or more later.”

The TWU has also released a dossier on a cluster of cases from a baggage room at Adelaide Airport, alleging the company mishandled the outbreak.

It accuses Qantas of delaying a deep clean of common areas of the baggage room for almost three days after the first infection was confirmed.

Qantas says the union is “wilfully misrepresenting” what occurred to drive its own agenda.

“For the union to claim in their so-called dossier that the area wasn’t cleaned, when we undertook a deep clean three times, is embarrassing,” an airline representative said.

“In March, one of our baggage handlers came to work while infectious and symptomatic and passed the virus to others. This is despite lots of workplace and community messaging advising sick people not to come to work.

“As soon as we knew, we acted.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Flu shot not mandatory for AFL players

The AFL will not implement a mandatory league-wide policy regarding the flu shot and will leave decisions on the vaccination up to players and club doctors.

rugby union

Rugby set to resume training in 10 days

Australia's Super Rugby clubs are eyeing a May 18 training restart with a seven-week build-up to a five-team domestic competition with no trans-Tasman finals.

rugby league

Three Titans stood down over health policy

Three Gold Coast players, including Bryce Cartwright, have been stood down by the NRL for refusing to take the flu shot.

rugby league

Titans' Cartwright signs NRL waiver form

Gold Coast Justin Holbrook has declared his NRL squad has either taken the flu shot or signed the league's revised waiver form.

tennis

Pospisil blasts Kyrgios' merger stance

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has copped a barrage from Canadian player Vasek Pospisil for his opposition to a proposed ATP and WTA merger.

news

politics

Roadmap in place but big task still ahead

State and territory leaders have the power to pick and choose which coronavirus restrictions to lift from a national framework.

sport

Australian rules football

Flu shot not mandatory for AFL players

The AFL will not implement a mandatory league-wide policy regarding the flu shot and will leave decisions on the vaccination up to players and club doctors.

world

virus diseases

WHO urges testing, tracking and isolating

The WHO says countries should focus on the fundamentals in the COVID-19 fight: hunting down new infections, confirming them and then separating those afflicted.