The Queensland government has started stockpiling extra personal protective equipment. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

health

Qld aged care home awaits 4th test result

By AAP

August 19, 2020

2020-08-19 06:22:25

A Queensland aged care home is awaiting a coronavirus test result for a resident with a suspicious illness after three other elderly people tested negative.

Immanuel Gardens in Buderim on the Sunshine Coast, operated by Lutheran Services, closed a part of its facility to visitors on Monday after four residents developed respiratory symptoms.

Three returned a negative result and the fourth person is waiting to be cleared.

CEO Nick Ryan said the negative results were a “great relief” and everyone would be contacted as soon as the result was known.

“We remain vigilant and are taking all precautions to keep our people safe,” he said in a statement.

“We are monitoring the health of our residents closely and reinforce public health direction to get tested for COVID-19, no matter how mild the symptoms.”

A section of the complex known as The Terrace is shut, but residents in The View area can still receive visitors.

Queensland chief health officer Jeanette Young is confident the fourth test would also show no evidence of COVID-19 as the resident had not developed further symptoms.

“It’s very, very good to see what the aged care facility did, that they went ahead and tested those four people,” Dr Young said on Tuesday.

Queensland had no new cases of coronavirus to report on Tuesday, marking 29 days without community transmission of the deadly infection.

There are just seven active cases in the state.

The state has also stockpiled about 120 million pieces of personal protective equipment.

“We have 900 days worth of surgical masks, 200 days worth of surgical gowns and 300 days worth of gloves on hand,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

Most of the stock has come from overseas but the government hopes future needs can be filled by local manufacturers.

“I want to see Queensland have the capacity also to produce some of the equipment here,” she said.

