Qld aged care nurse infected with COVID-19

A Queensland aged care facility is in lockdown after a nurse at the facility tested positive for coronavirus.

There are fears for the health of 115 residents and 180 health care workers at the state-run North Rockhampton Nursing Centre.

“It is very, very concerning,” Queensland’s chief health officer Jeanette Young told reporters on Friday.

The worker is suspected to have been contagious since May after possibly becoming infected during a trip to Brisbane.

Dr Young said it was “very unfortunate” the woman had been working while unwell.

“We’re clarifying what exactly happened there,” she said.

A rapid response team was sent to the North Rockhampton centre after the nurse returned a positive test at 8pm on Thursday.

Health Minister Stephen Miles said the team was working to identify staff and residents who had been in contact with the infected nurse.

“They are rapidly testing a large number of people to identify whether anyone else has been affected,” he told reporters.

“The centre is currently locked down and any staff in contact are in quarantine and have been tested.”

He said the last Rockhampton case of coronavirus was seven weeks ago, on March 30, and the last active case was considered to be resolved on May 1.

“This just serves to underline that even after cities have long periods of time without active cases, things can turn very, very quickly,” Dr Miles said.

An outbreak at Sydney nursing home Newmarch House has led to 71 infections and 16 deaths.

Meanwhile, Queensland schools will reopen to all grades on May 25.

Students in Years 2 to 10 will join schoolmates in Kindy, Prep, Year 1 and Years 11 and 12, who returned to school on 11 May.

Education Minister Grace Grace says this week has gone well.

“Our staged return to school has gone so smoothly with parents and carers heeding the advice around ‘stop, drop and go’ to ensure the health, wellbeing and safety of all,” Ms Grace said.

Adults must maintain physical distancing of 1.5 metres and must not gather in groups in and around school grounds, car parks, school gates and outside classrooms.

Inside the school gates, students are not social distancing, but desks have been moved apart where possible, and start and finish times have been staggered.

The Rockhampton COVID-19 case was one of two recorded in Queensland overnight.

The other is an old case involving a Queenslander who had been in Western Australia.

Queensland currently has 17 active cases. Six of those are in hospital, three in intensive care.

The latest cases come as authorities begin rolling back the social distancing measures that were imposed to control the spread of the virus.

From Saturday, public parks, playgrounds and barbecues will reopen as the state emerges from isolation.

Beauty salons will also be able to open to 10 clients at a time for some services.

Waxing, laser treatments, nail painting, eyelash extensions, facials and cosmetic injections are allowed, but clients will have to wait a little longer for spray tans and sauna treatments.

Road trips are also back on the agenda from Saturday with residents allowed to travel up to 150km from home, increasing to 500km for those in the outback.

From Saturday, up to 10 people will be able to gather outside at weddings, pools and for exercise.

North Stradbroke, Moreton and Fraser islands will also reopen this weekend, together with day-use areas and walking tracks in national parks and state forests.

Camping and overnight accommodation is not permitted.