Annastacia Palaszczuk has boosted Lifeline's funds as many struggle with the effects of coronavirus. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Record numbers turn to Lifeline in Qld

By Robyn Wuth

April 24, 2020

2020-04-24 15:15:04

Queenslanders are struggling to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic with record numbers reaching out for help while the state remains in lockdown.

Lifeline has been inundated with an unprecedented 24,000 calls a week in recent times, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

The charity recorded its highest monthly total of calls in the organisation’s 56-year history in March.

“Many are facing circumstances they could never have envisaged they’d be in,” Lifeline executive Brent McCracken said.

“Many are feeling their life is becoming worthless.”

Ms Palaszczuk committed $3.5 million in funding to assist Lifeline and a further $1 million to Legacy which supports the families of those who have served with defence.

While some Queenslanders are doing it tough, the premier urged people not to waver on the strict restrictions.

“We are seeing this flattening of the curve but we need to keep this up for the next couple of weeks,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

Just two more people have tested positive to coronavirus in Queensland, taking the state’s tally to 1026.

There are 20 sufferers in hospital and seven are in intensive care with six on ventilators.

Overall, 14 people who have contracted COVID-19 have been aged nine or younger and 35 have been 10-19 years-of-age while 788 have recovered.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said even though Queensland had just eight positive tests in the past four days, there was still no plan to relax social distancing measures.

“We know we could rapidly unravel were we to change what we are doing in a way that didn’t continue to maintain those restrictions,” Ms Young said.

She said that even though South Australia was urging parents to send children to school, Queensland was not yet in a position to follow suit.

“South Australia has seen fewer cases than we have seen in Queensland,” she said.

She said they were looking at what restrictions could be lifted or eased and made comparisons with Queensland’s low number of cases compared to US and Europe where deaths are in the thousands.

“Look at what is happening in America, that is tragic,” she said

“Because of all the hard work that’s been done by every Queenslander in this state…we then have the luxury of what we can do going forward.”

Overnight Queensland passed laws to protect families and business owners who can’t pay their rent due to the coronavirus crisis from eviction.

Under the laws, landlords will be forced to abide by a six-month moratorium on eviction if tenants can prove their income has plunged.

They also protect commercial tenants.

