Qld allowing 100 mourners at funerals

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
One hundred mourners will be allowed to attend funerals in Queensland. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Qld allowing 100 mourners at funerals

By Tiffanie Turnbull

June 16, 2020

2020-06-16 09:49:51

One hundred mourners will be allowed to attend funerals in Queensland from Tuesday.

The easing of restrictions doubles the number of people allowed to attend.

Health Minister Steven Miles told reporters limiting the number of mourners was one of the hardest restrictions to implement.

“It’s an event that people don’t get to choose the timing of,” he said on Monday.

“We’ve received hundreds of heartbreaking stories from families, wanting to have more people to grieve their loved ones.”

Funeral organisers will have to keep a list of names and contact details of attendees for eight weeks, and provide it to authorities if any of them are diagnosed with coronavirus.

Queensland again has no new confirmed cases overnight, with the number of active cases remaining at five and the total at 1065. 

Despite a streak of low cases, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Monday said the government would not considering opening borders before the end of June.

Latest sport

cricket

Hockley tipped to be interim CA boss

Cricket Australia will on Tuesday remove Kevin Roberts as chief executive, with Nick Hockley to be named interim CEO.

soccer

A-League season to resume on July 16

The A-League season will resume on July 16, but there is still no broadcast deal in place.

Australian rules football

Burgoyne call leads to AFL rule change

The AFL has tightened its rules around dangerous tackles to better protect players' heads after Hawthorn's Shaun Burgoyne escaped suspension for a sling tackle.

Australian rules football

Rowell on track for AFL Rising Star nod

Gold Coast teenager Matt Rowell is a raging favourite for the AFL Rising Star award after claiming the round two nomination.

cricket

CA on the cusp of axing CEO Kevin Roberts

Cricket Australia will soon be searching for a new chief executive as it prepares to part ways with Kevin Roberts.

news

crime, law and justice

No bail as Orkopoulos faces NSW court

Disgraced former NSW Labor minister Milton Orkopoulos has not applied for bail after being charged with sexually abusing two boys in the 1990s.

sport

cricket

Hockley tipped to be interim CA boss

Cricket Australia will on Tuesday remove Kevin Roberts as chief executive, with Nick Hockley to be named interim CEO.

world

homicide

Family wants justice over Atlanta shooting

The shooting of a black man by white police officers in Atlanta, Georgia, has boosted calls for police reforms in the US.