Qld at serious risk amid new COVID cases

Health authorities are racing to ward off yet another lockdown in southeast Queensland, just two weeks after the last one ended.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has warned the state is at serious risk after three new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday.

She’s most concerned about a worker at Brisbane International Airport, who completed three night shifts on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, while she was infectious and was also very active in the community.

The other two cases are a boy, aged 12, who returned from the United States and completed a stint in hotel quarantine in Sydney with his mother before flying to Brisbane on Qantas flight 544 on last Friday, July 9.

The boy has since tested positive, as has his father, who works on the Sunshine Coast. His mother has returned a negative result so far but is in hospital with her child as a precaution.

Dr Young suspects Queensland is dealing with at least one, and possibly two, entirely new outbreaks that are not linked to the cases that sent southeast Queensland and Townsville into a snap three-day lockdown just over a fortnight ago.

She is waiting on genomic sequencing that should reveal the origins of the three latest infections.

Late on Thursday, AAP obtained a letter to parents with children at the Villanova College for boys, at Coorparoo.

It warned a parent of one student had tested positive, but not the student themselves.

That student is being tested and is isolating as a precaution, the letter said, but Queensland Health has not instructed the school to take any further action at this stage.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has told residents of the southeast that masks will help keep them out of what would be a fourth lockdown this year. Masks will be mandatory for another week, until Friday, July 23.

Queensland Health has listed new exposure sites linked to the latest three cases.

In the case of the airport worker they include the Brisbane International Airport, and the Woolworths and Chemist Warehouse at Annerley,

In the case of the boy and his father, the sites include Qantas flight 544 last Friday, the Aspley Medical Centre where the child was tested, and the father’s workplace, Rowland Financial Advisory Service, at Cotton Tree on the Sunshine Coast.

Meanwhile, the premier has again urged Queenslanders not to travel to NSW or Victoria, and if they are there, and can safety do so, to return home now to avoid the prospect of being locked out, should the border close.