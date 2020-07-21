NSW, Qld premiers row over border checks

The NSW premier has ruled out allowing Queensland border checkpoints to be moved south, saying if anything, they should be moved north.

The Queensland and NSW government are warring over who should compromise after hard border restrictions have caused “diabolical” traffic wait times for residents of both states.

Thousands of locals in border towns such as Tweed Heads and Coolangatta have been grappling with the restrictions for more than four months.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaczszuk says the frustration could have been avoided if the NSW government had approved their request in March for checkpoints south of the Tweed River.

But NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says she has no intention of allowing the checkpoints in her jurisdiction.

“I’m happy to consider all options except I do not believe at any stage we should move the border,” she said in Sydney on Monday.

“If anything, the border should be moved north. There is zero infection in northern NSW at this stage.

“Certainly, we will do the right thing by residents of both sides of the border but I have no intention of changing things as yet.”

Ms Palaszczuk has urged the NSW government to consider the “detailed proposal” to keep border communities together.

“That was one of the things that we thought of first when we were putting those borders in place, was to have those communities together,” Ms Palaszczuk said earlier on Monday.

“It was not even considered.”

Her plea follows that of Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate last week, who argued that the NSW-Queensland border checkpoint should be moved to Banora Point to stop “diabolical” wait times.

It comes as the number of active cases in Queensland remains low while Victoria and NSW are grappling to contain outbreaks.

One new case of the virus was recorded in Queensland overnight, taking the number of active cases to two.

A member of a cargo ship’s crew, aged in his 20s, tested positive after recently returning from overseas while 18 fellow crew on board the vessel, 17km off the coast, all returned negative tests.

The man is recovering in hospital and is not considered a risk to the public while there has been no community transmission in the state since early May.

Victorians and anyone who has visited COVID-19 hotspots in NSW are not allowed to enter Queensland.