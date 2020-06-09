Qld awaits rest of COVID cluster testing

More than 100 people with possible links to a fruit picker who travelled in Queensland while infected with COVID-19 have tested negative to the virus.

More than 250 people were tested – including 147 at a pop-up clinic at the farm-worker’s accommodation – after the man was found to be sick.

The 24-year-old man flew to Brisbane from Melbourne last week, where he socialised with friends and family, before flying to Bundaberg, checking into shared accommodation and working a shift at a strawberry farm.

On Monday afternoon 119 people had returned negative tests, including 18 close contacts in Brisbane and 101 co-workers in Bundaberg.

Results are continuing to come in, and authorities will conduct a round of follow-up tests later this week.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young commended the community for complying with the health response.

“But we have a lot of work to do before we can be confident there has been no further transmission,” she said.

“We’ll continue with our rapid response to this case, and our contact tracing to try and find every person the patient had potential contact with since arriving in Queensland a week ago.”

The man remains in isolation in Bundaberg, and Queensland Health is monitoring passengers on two flights the man travelled on.

Queensland’s statewide tally remains at 1062 on Monday, with just three active cases across the state.