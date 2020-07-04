Discover Australian Associated Press

The high police presence will continue at Queensland's border to ensure no Victorian visitors enter. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Qld concerns about smuggling of Victorians

By Robyn Wuth

July 4, 2020

2020-07-04 16:53:57

Police will search freight and heavy vehicles crossing into Queensland for Victorians or anyone else travelling from the southern state who might be hiding inside.

The random checks comes as Queensland prepares to open its doors to all states and territories except Victoria from July 10.

“We’ve already had people try and test the system all the way through, so we’re just going to make it really certain that people aren’t doing that,” State Disaster Co-ordinator Steve Gollschewski said on Friday.

“The real key to this is the infections are currently in Victoria. 

“If we can make sure none of those people that have got that infection get into this state without being detected, we’ll be in a really good space.”

Passes that were used to cross the border in recent months are now invalid and must be replaced by one of three new border declarations. 

As of noon on Friday, anyone entering Queensland must state that they have not travelled to Victoria in the previous 14 days. 

Those who have can return to Victoria or go into forced quarantine at their own expense.

Penalties will apply for anyone caught smuggling people over the border and there’s a $4000 fine for lying about being in Victoria. 

“Because this is a new system, we expect this to be pretty lumpy and difficult for the first couple of days, if not the first week,” Deputy Police Commissioner Gollschewski added. 

Meanwhile, checkpoints to communities across Cape York Peninsula are now gone except at Kowanyama, Wujal Wujal, the Northern Peninsula Area and the Torres Strait, which open on July 10. 

Restrictions were further eased in the state on Friday, with contact sports to go ahead and patron limits rolled back in bigger venues. 

Queensland’s beaches are also readying to welcome school holiday crowds with the easing of border restrictions. 

Extra lifeguards are being rostered on with the crowds expected to flock to the surf.

Gold Coast chief lifeguard Warren Young said the relaxation of border restrictions had come just in time.

“The weather is beautiful and we are ready to welcome the tourists back to the beaches,” he said. 

