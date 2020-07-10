Qld border cops put Victorians on notice

Victorians won’t simply be able to talk their way into Queensland with police set to demand “solid” proof they left their home state at least a fortnight before trying to cross the border.

From midday Friday, Queensland will reopen its borders to everyone but Victorians unless they have spent at least two weeks outside of their home state.

The state’s borders have been closed since March 25 to stymie the spread of COVID-19 but are being opened as part of the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Victorians fronting at the border can expect to be grilled and asked to present proof they have been out of their home state for the past 14 days, says Gold Coast District Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler.

“We are aware there are already people across the border waiting for our borders to open and we’re anticipating some, or many of them will be Victorians,” he said.

“Some of them may have been in NSW for longer than 14 days which would allow them into Queensland but we want some really solid proof.

“Those people will need receipts for accommodation with dates on them, receipts for fuel in NSW.”

He said even photographs would be acceptable but they needed to be taken at identifiable locations.

“Photographs with time and date stamp in an obvious area, in NSW or one of the other states that is not declared a hot spot,” he said.

Police have also been proactive in communicating the proof requirements to Victoria’s grey nomads holidaying in NSW and intending to enjoy Queensland’s warmer winter weather.

“We’ve engaged with our colleagues across the border, in NSW, who are getting that message to those individual caravan parks,” he said.

Police have intercepted 7800 vehicles from Friday to 5pm on Wednesday, and turned around 238 containing 312 occupants.

There have been 818 passengers screened at airports with 42 placed in quarantine.