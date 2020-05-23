Dutton backs Hanson’s Qld border challenge

Peter Dutton has backed Pauline Hanson’s proposed legal challenge over the Queensland border closures, saying the premier’s ‘lack of logic’ is killing the state’s economy.

The federal home affairs minister has repeatedly attacked Annastacia Palaszczuk for refusing to ease coronavirus restrictions and let visitors into the state.

He says businesses are slowly bleeding to death in the Sunshine State, and the One Nation leader is right to question the legality of the shutdown which may not lift until September.

Senator Hanson says she’s got lawyers and potential plaintiffs lining up to be part of her planned High Court challenge.

She claims it’s unconstitutional for the premier to restrict the movement of people if it causes severe harm to the economy in the process.

Asked on Friday if he believed the premier’s actions were unconstitutional, Mr Dutton said he did not know, but added: “People are right to test that if they think it’s not. Because it is impacting on people’s lives.”

He said there was “no logic” underpinning the premier’s position, despite Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young saying it is not safe to let people in until infections in southern states fall.

The national health advisory committee has made no decision nor offered advice on state border closures.

But a road map to get the nation back to normal after the coronavirus crisis allows for intra and interstate travel from July 10.

There were no new cases confirmed overnight and only 12 Queenslanders remain infected with the virus.

Australia’s deputy chief medical officer Paul Kelly has said that from a medical point of view, he can’t see why some borders remained closed.

But Ms Palaszczuk has backed the advice of Dr Young, and says she won’t be told what to do by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, who has repeatedly called for borders to reopen to aid economic recovery.

Tourism operators have pleaded with the premier to open the border from July.

Some southern Gold Coast businesses who rely on trade from northern NSW say the closure is like living with the Berlin Wall.

Senator Hanson has vowed to press on with her planned High Court challenge, even though some observers have warned borders will have opened by the time it is heard.

It comes as the majority of Queensland students get set to head back to class on Monday.

Years one to 10 will return to on-site learning at all state schools, joining kindy prep, year one and years 11 and 12, who went back at the start of the week.

There will be no extra social distancing rules or cap on the number of people allowed on public transport, however.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey says only a slight increase in commuter numbers is expected and there will be enough space on trains and buses to allow people to keep their distance.

“If you’re about to get on a bus or a train carriage and it looks very crowded, it’s probably best not to get on that one and maybe try another carriage,” he said.