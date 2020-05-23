Dutton backs Hanson’s Qld border challenge

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Queensland's borders will remain closed until the number of virus cases in southern states falls. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Dutton backs Hanson’s Qld border challenge

By AAP

May 23, 2020

2020-05-23 16:59:07

Peter Dutton has backed Pauline Hanson’s proposed legal challenge over the Queensland border closures, saying the premier’s ‘lack of logic’ is killing the state’s economy.

The federal home affairs minister has repeatedly attacked Annastacia Palaszczuk for refusing to ease coronavirus restrictions and let visitors into the state.

He says businesses are slowly bleeding to death in the Sunshine State, and the One Nation leader is right to question the legality of the shutdown which may not lift until September.

Senator Hanson says she’s got lawyers and potential plaintiffs lining up to be part of her planned High Court challenge.

She claims it’s unconstitutional for the premier to restrict the movement of people if it causes severe harm to the economy in the process.

Asked on Friday if he believed the premier’s actions were unconstitutional, Mr Dutton said he did not know, but added: “People are right to test that if they think it’s not. Because it is impacting on people’s lives.”

He said there was “no logic” underpinning the premier’s position, despite Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young saying it is not safe to let people in until infections in southern states fall.

The national health advisory committee has made no decision nor offered advice on state border closures. 

But a road map to get the nation back to normal after the coronavirus crisis allows for intra and interstate travel from July 10.

There were no new cases confirmed overnight and only 12 Queenslanders remain infected with the virus.

Australia’s deputy chief medical officer Paul Kelly has said that from a medical point of view, he can’t see why some borders remained closed.

But Ms Palaszczuk has backed the advice of Dr Young, and says she won’t be told what to do by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, who has repeatedly called for borders to reopen to aid economic recovery.

Tourism operators have pleaded with the premier to open the border from July.

Some southern Gold Coast businesses who rely on trade from northern NSW say the closure is like living with the Berlin Wall.

Senator Hanson has vowed to press on with her planned High Court challenge, even though some observers have warned borders will have opened by the time it is heard.

It comes as the majority of Queensland students get set to head back to class on Monday. 

Years one to 10 will return to on-site learning at all state schools, joining kindy prep, year one and years 11 and 12, who went back at the start of the week.

There will be no extra social distancing rules or cap on the number of people allowed on public transport, however.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey says only a slight increase in commuter numbers is expected and there will be enough space on trains and buses to allow people to keep their distance.

“If you’re about to get on a bus or a train carriage and it looks very crowded, it’s probably best not to get on that one and maybe try another carriage,” he said.

Latest sport

cricket

COVID guidelines to alter cricket customs

Umpires wearing gloves to inspect the ball is among changes that cricket administrators will likely implement when the sport returns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australian rules football

West Coast chasing AFL cap exemption

West Coast have asked for permission to use extra football staff to ease the burden of their temporary relocation to Queensland when the AFL season restarts.

rugby league

Warriors get NRL OK to loan players

The NRL has granted the Warriors a temporary OK to sign loan players as the exiled New Zealand club battles an injury crisis.

rugby union

RA and QRU release Reds rugby trio

Queensland Reds players Izack Rodda, Harry Hockings and Isaac Lucas have been released by Rugby Australia and the Queensland Rugby Union.

Australian rules football

AFL star Steven interviewed by police

Geelong star Jack Steven has reportedly been interviewed by police over the events surrounding the stab wound he suffered last weekend.

news

politics

Australian virus death toll climbs to 102

Labor Leader Anthony Albanese says the $60 billion mistake in the JobKeeper program raise questions about the government's competence to manage the recovery.

sport

cricket

COVID guidelines to alter cricket customs

Umpires wearing gloves to inspect the ball is among changes that cricket administrators will likely implement when the sport returns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

world

air and space accident

Pakistan plane crashes, 97 dead

There are only two survivors after a Pakistan International Airlines jet with 99 people aboard crashed into a residential district of the city of Karachi.