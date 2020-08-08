Discover Australian Associated Press

Queensland's border with NSW will shut this weekend as new rules come into force. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Qld border to NSW, ACT set to close

By AAP

August 8, 2020

2020-08-08 15:19:54

HOW TO ENTER QUEENSLAND AFTER THE BORDER WITH NSW CLOSES:

* The Sunshine State will close its border with NSW and ban ACT residents from 1am on Saturday.

* Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young is officially declaring NSW a coronavirus hotspot. The ACT is included because it borders NSW.

* Road access will be blocked to all vehicles except those from border communities or those carrying essential workers or freight.

* Vehicles driven by people from 41 postcodes along the border will need a pass to cross in and out of Queensland, but must not travel beyond their local area.

* Queenslanders returning from hotspots must quarantine in an assigned hotel for 14 days at their own expense.

* Non-Queenslanders from hotspots will need an exemption and will also have to quarantine in an assigned hotel for two weeks at their own expense.

* Anyone else will have to travel by air or via the Northern Territory border unless they’ve been in a hotspot.

* The ban on non-Queenslanders travelling from coronavirus-hit Victoria remains.

Latest sport

rugby league

rugby league

Anthony Seibold leaves Brisbane NRL bubble

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold will need to spend two weeks in self-isolation after leaving the NRL club's bubble for family reasons.

golf

Day in contention at US PGA Championship

Australian golf star Jason Day has remained well in the hunt after the second round of the US PGA Championship in San Francisco.

rugby league

Warriors put Manly in top-eight trouble

The Warriors have shocked Manly 26-22 at Lottoland, souring Des Hasler's 400th game as an NRL coach and leaving the Sea Eagles in danger of missing the finals.

Australian rules football

Port Adelaide's true test awaits: coach

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says his AFL ladder leaders face a true test of their premiership credentials when they host Richmond at Adelaide Oval.

news

politics

More virus deaths but positivity in Vic

Australia's bid to combat the devastation caused by COVID-19 in aged care facilities has been compounded by more deaths in Victoria.

sport

rugby league

world

disaster and accident

India plane crash death toll rises to 18

At least 18 people have died and more than 120 were injured when a special flight carrying stranded Indians home skidded off a runway in the country's south.