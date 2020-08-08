Qld border to NSW, ACT set to close

HOW TO ENTER QUEENSLAND AFTER THE BORDER WITH NSW CLOSES:

* The Sunshine State will close its border with NSW and ban ACT residents from 1am on Saturday.

* Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young is officially declaring NSW a coronavirus hotspot. The ACT is included because it borders NSW.

* Road access will be blocked to all vehicles except those from border communities or those carrying essential workers or freight.

* Vehicles driven by people from 41 postcodes along the border will need a pass to cross in and out of Queensland, but must not travel beyond their local area.

* Queenslanders returning from hotspots must quarantine in an assigned hotel for 14 days at their own expense.

* Non-Queenslanders from hotspots will need an exemption and will also have to quarantine in an assigned hotel for two weeks at their own expense.

* Anyone else will have to travel by air or via the Northern Territory border unless they’ve been in a hotspot.

* The ban on non-Queenslanders travelling from coronavirus-hit Victoria remains.