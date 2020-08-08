Qld border to NSW, ACT set to close

HOW TO ENTER QUEENSLAND AFTER THE BORDER WITH NSW CLOSES:
* The Sunshine State will close its border with NSW and ban ACT residents from 1am on Saturday.
* Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young is officially declaring NSW a coronavirus hotspot. The ACT is included because it borders NSW.
* Road access will be blocked to all vehicles except those from border communities or those carrying essential workers or freight.
* Vehicles driven by people from 41 postcodes along the border will need a pass to cross in and out of Queensland, but must not travel beyond their local area.
* Queenslanders returning from hotspots must quarantine in an assigned hotel for 14 days at their own expense.
* Non-Queenslanders from hotspots will need an exemption and will also have to quarantine in an assigned hotel for two weeks at their own expense.
* Anyone else will have to travel by air or via the Northern Territory border unless they’ve been in a hotspot.
* The ban on non-Queenslanders travelling from coronavirus-hit Victoria remains.